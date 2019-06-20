This whole ‘Trump is running concentration camps’ news cycle is officially the dumbest news cycle, ever.

Yeah yeah, we know, we covered the news making this a news cycle … our bad.

But seriously, look at this crazy from CNN commentator, Angela Rye.

This is nutty.

CNN's Angela Rye says America is headed toward implementing the same "death camps" that Nazi Germany used during the Holocaust pic.twitter.com/kkWEa0eZgo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 19, 2019

Sooooo is she saying that we’re going to start killing illegal immigrants because gosh, it sounds a lot like that’s what she’s saying here.

All they had to do was not be crazy.

They are recognized by the Planned Parenthood signs out front. — ApoliticalNaples (@ApoliticalN) June 20, 2019

If they want to be honest about ‘death camps’ then yup, they really should start with Planned Parenthood.

I agree that if the libs regain the White House, instead of racial genocide, they’d go for ideological genocide. I think comparing Trump to Hitler and border facilities or death camps is to convince you when they round up Conservatives, it’s NBD. — triviagirl112 (@triviagirl112) June 19, 2019

*adjusts tinfoil* It’s possible.

So this becomes the official Democratic talking point. Neat. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) June 19, 2019

Neat.

Super neat.

I think the woman needs help. — IrritatedWoman (@irritatedwoman) June 19, 2019

Big time.

The scariest part of this insanity is there are thousands who believe her! — Nancy Heitmeyer (@heitmeyernancy) June 19, 2019

She’s stupid. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) June 19, 2019

Hey, we knew we’d seen her before.

Yes, hallucination eyes. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 20, 2019

Adam Schiff and AOC eyes.

Whoa.

The only death camps in this country are Planned Parenthood clinics. Which Democrats celebrate & want YOU the taxpayer to fund. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) June 19, 2019

But tell us more about how evil America is for providing shelter and food to thousands of illegal immigrants while they are processed.

