As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Ilhan Omar has taken issue with Trump using the legal terminology for anyone crossing into this country illegally. Apparently, Ilhan thinks calling them ‘illegal aliens’ is somehow racist … or something. What’s really happening is the Left has been trying really hard to pretend Trump doesn’t like ANY immigrants by deliberately conflating them with illegal immigrants.

Or calling them migrants.

Legally they are ‘illegal aliens.’

Welp, people were more than happy to educate Ilhan about how dense she was about the terminology so she labeled them all as trolls and tried to dunk on them …

To the trolls: Trump uses dehumanizing language like "aliens" "illegals" or even "animals" to justify horrific human rights abuses against migrants. The DOJ now mandates that public officials only use the term "illegal aliens." This is straight out of the demagogue's playbook. https://t.co/mEqPJSP95Z — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 19, 2019

*sigh*

The only troll we see here is Ilhan, but we digress.

“The word illegal alone, in the context of immigration, casts a dark and misleading cloud implying that immigrants who cross a border without authorization have no rights.” https://t.co/P0G32XCcuU — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 19, 2019

They are illegal, Ilhan.

Literally.

"Illegal alien" is a legal term and Trump called MS-13 "animals," you gaslighting dolt https://t.co/Lf6btOSmIi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 20, 2019

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

Just wanna take a second to acknowledge the solid use of #dolt It just doesn’t get used enough anymore. — never_one (@neverone10) June 20, 2019

True story.

Seems to me the solution to this problem is simple: Why doesn't each Democratic family that believes this way take in an 'asylum seeking' family and be physically and financially responsible for that family? Feed them, clothe them, pay for their healthcare. — Audie Vickers (@aj110557) June 20, 2019

Right? Put up or shut up.

And to think she's paid a package worth more than $200K to incite, omit truths and exaggerate. How dumbed down are some groups of voters in this country going to get? — Karen Colasinski (@kjoycolasin) June 20, 2019

We’re pretty sure Karen doesn’t really want to know the answer to this because it’s just so depressing.

She wants to change terminology & reality to suit her needs so just submit to her immediately, or else 😎 — Mike Smitty (@gettinolda) June 20, 2019

Exactly.

Calling them ‘illegal’ is a reminder that they’ve broken the law, and Democrats can’t have that now can they.

And “Trolls” is not dehumanizing? — The Red-Headed Libertarian (@TRHLofficial) June 19, 2019

Illegal alien is the legal term. He's never called illegal aliens animals. He used that term for MS 13 gang members, which by any definition are animals. When you lie and try to deceive people, you lose any credibility you might have had. Must be why you're a Dem.😉 — James Belveal (@Belv2998) June 20, 2019

And you just called a whole bunch of people trolls.

Which is also, technically, dehumanizing language. — Sarah Eaglesfield 👌 (@zenxv) June 19, 2019

She is NOT good at this.

