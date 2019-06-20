As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Ilhan Omar has taken issue with Trump using the legal terminology for anyone crossing into this country illegally. Apparently, Ilhan thinks calling them ‘illegal aliens’ is somehow racist … or something. What’s really happening is the Left has been trying really hard to pretend Trump doesn’t like ANY immigrants by deliberately conflating them with illegal immigrants.

Or calling them migrants.

Legally they are ‘illegal aliens.’

Welp, people were more than happy to educate Ilhan about how dense she was about the terminology so she labeled them all as trolls and tried to dunk on them …

*sigh*

The only troll we see here is Ilhan, but we digress.

They are illegal, Ilhan.

Literally.

But ORANGE MAN BAD.

True story.

Right? Put up or shut up.

We’re pretty sure Karen doesn’t really want to know the answer to this because it’s just so depressing.

Exactly.

Calling them ‘illegal’ is a reminder that they’ve broken the law, and Democrats can’t have that now can they.

She is NOT good at this.

