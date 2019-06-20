It was only a matter of time before even Meghan McCain lost her cool with Joy Behar. C’mon, working with that harpy day in and day out would drive any rational, calm, person out of their mind after a while …

Even Meghan.

Watch:

whatever joy behar is getting paid isn't enough pic.twitter.com/hJV2i83jAV — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) June 19, 2019

Yeah, because poor Joy.

Same could be said about Meghan but we digress.

WATCH: Meghan McCain Calls Joy Behar ‘B*tch’ On Air; ‘The View’ Scrambles To Clean Up https://t.co/pk9as9Yf6h — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 20, 2019

You know when Whoopi is playing the mediator it’s not good.

Heh.

Would it be totally childish of this editor to say how awesome it was to finally see Meghan cut LOOSE on Joy? FINALLY.

From The Daily Wire:

Whoopi intervened to try to calm things down, but when McCain noted that she has to be “the sacrificial Republican every day” on the show, Behar said mockingly, “Aww.” “Oh, don’t feel bad for me, bitch, I’m paid to do this, OK?” snapped McCain. “Don’t feel bad for me.” Fortunately for the show, a commercial break gave them a forced time out. When they returned, McCain and Behar stressed to the audience that they “get along backstage” and call each other “b*tch” all the time.

Sounds a little bit like they’re trying to make this not such a big deal …

*popcorn*

