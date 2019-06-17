Nobody panders more or harder than a Democrat, and Pete Buttigieg certainly fits the bill.

Take a gander at this.

Pete Buttigieg speaks in Charleston, SC: "I think when you are newer in terms of national profile, and especially when you're not yourself from a community of color, then you do need to work more in order to demonstrate what you care about." pic.twitter.com/cu1Td3YZek — The Hill (@thehill) June 17, 2019

Huh?

Oh, we get it, he’s doing the identity politics thing … seriously, how do Democrats put up with this? This editor just doesn’t get it. Doesn’t this seem really fake to them as well?

The case for energetic pandering. https://t.co/wrjtpWSsjP — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 17, 2019

Energetic pandering.

Heh.

And of course, since Brit Hume has Pete’s ticket the Left just couldn’t deal with it.

Talking to voters about their concerns is not good!!! Thanks for letting us know Brit!! — Shandy (@Shandy556) June 17, 2019

LEAVE PETE ALONE.

Coming from someone who works for Fox News, that’s awfully funny. — Jon Maas (@jondmaas) June 17, 2019

Fox News! Eleventy!

The case for pandering to other old white guys in the midst of a national tragedy, as performed daily by @brithume — PMickC (@Aircooled78) June 17, 2019

and all of Fox News Channel — Ellen Enders (@EllenEnders) June 17, 2019

What would these people actually be doing if they weren’t outraged about something on Twitter?

You know what, don’t answer that.

@MerriamWebster Can you help out here? Mr. Hume seems to be struggling with the definitions of both energetic and pandering. — Deal (@CaseyCat) June 17, 2019

Sad.

They try so hard, too.

Oh, Brit, go retire to an ice floe already. — Brule Eagan (@BruleEagan) June 17, 2019

There it is, the old guy joke.

So predictable.

Brit stepping it up for the Fox propagandists. #LowInfoNews — Janet Banker (@saysthepea) June 17, 2019

Well, if anyone knows about low info news it’s our good, delicate friends on the Left.

Still better than Trump’s demagoguery. — Ed Nieto (@EdNieto05) June 17, 2019

Whoa boy.

Wow brit, you've really lost perspective — lynn hailey (@lynnhailey1) June 17, 2019

The irony in all of these tweets.

Brit Hume: Doesn’t care about others and proud of it! — ABigelow (@wpbal1) June 17, 2019

You know that face you make when you tell a joke on Twitter and yahoos take you seriously but you don’t really have the energy to set them straight so you just mute the whole darn mess? Just made that face.

Oddly specific, yes?

Heh.

