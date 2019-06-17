Ok, this is actually pretty damn scary.

JUST IN: Police say man broke into Ocasio-Cortez's office, hid in utility closet https://t.co/IqtdBWzHw1 pic.twitter.com/Ue6CtzzRHE — The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2019

From The Hill:

A man allegedly trespassed in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s (D-N.Y.) office in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday afternoon, a police source told The Hill. The New York City Police Department arrested Douala Hashi, 31, in connection with the alleged trespassing, said spokesman George Tsourovakas. Hashi is facing charges of criminal trespass, menacing and criminal mischief, Tsourovakas said.

Wow.

Leave it to Jordan Uhl to tweet something completely inappropriate just to make a dig at Ben Shapiro:

Is Ben Shapiro really that desperate to debate her? https://t.co/JPiAHEqWwr — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 17, 2019

Dude.

Really?

A man literally broke into her office and he thinks it’s appropriate to make a joke?

Wow.

Not that funny. She could have been in danger — P #HealthIsInCrisis (@PMc276) June 17, 2019

Nope, it’s not funny.

This isn’t funny. — laura reilly (@laurareilly) June 17, 2019

This is a funny joke but it's also a really terrifying. — Kyle Minton (@JuniorMinton) June 17, 2019

This. Is. Not. Funny — Eileen M. Duffy (@cellarette) June 17, 2019

I am afraid for her. I hope they have good security. There have been attacks already. — Laura Iwanaga 🐋🐶🗽🌈 (@LauraIwanaga) June 17, 2019

But hey, HE WAS ABLE TO MAKE A JOKE ABOUT BEN SHAPIRO.

Talk about owning the right!

WHOOHOO WHAT A DUNK!

*eye roll*

