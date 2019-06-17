As Twitchy reported earlier today, Harvard has rescinded Kyle Kashuv’s acceptance into their university based on leaked text messages he sent when he was 16 years old. They welcomed David ‘Couldn’t Get Accepted Anywhere’ Hogg even though he is clearly no great thinker (and tweets a lot of horrible stuff) but you know, Kyle made a mistake when he was younger so that should totally destroy his whole life or something.

Harvard sucks. 

Pardon this editor’s french.

Katie Pavlich has a question for them …

Funny, Harvard doesn’t seem to want to talk about Kyle today.

We keep checking their timeline for a follow-up and nothing.

Nada.

Huh, wonder why.

Could be anything that doesn’t fall within their SJW ‘woke’ wheelhouse.

It really is.

Scary, ain’t it?

Take David Hogg for example, yup.

Don’t give them any ideas.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Man, we hope not but with the way things are going … anything is possible.

