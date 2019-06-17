As Twitchy reported earlier today, Harvard has rescinded Kyle Kashuv’s acceptance into their university based on leaked text messages he sent when he was 16 years old. They welcomed David ‘Couldn’t Get Accepted Anywhere’ Hogg even though he is clearly no great thinker (and tweets a lot of horrible stuff) but you know, Kyle made a mistake when he was younger so that should totally destroy his whole life or something.

Harvard sucks.

Pardon this editor’s french.

Katie Pavlich has a question for them …

Very curious if @Harvard will now accept and then reject all students who they convict of committing thought crimes while in high school via nonsense with friends. I already know the answer is dependent on whether those students believe in leftist gun control. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 17, 2019

Funny, Harvard doesn’t seem to want to talk about Kyle today.

We keep checking their timeline for a follow-up and nothing.

Nada.

Huh, wonder why.

You could replace "gun control" with "dogma" and your statement would still be 100% accurate — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 17, 2019

Could be anything that doesn’t fall within their SJW ‘woke’ wheelhouse.

Harvard is notoriously liberal. I'm shocked they accepted him in the first place. — Motherly Incorrect (@MomIncorrect) June 17, 2019

I am not sure that a degree from @Harvard means much today. If you want free thinkers, those who will do well in society, who do not bow down to the elite establishment, there are many great institutions out there. If Harvard were inclusive, truly diversified, they would change. — Bama Mom (@mom_fisher) June 17, 2019

Reminiscent of the Kavanaugh hearings. — Todd Fox 🦊 (@toddfoxauthor) June 17, 2019

It really is.

Scary, ain’t it?

If Kyle was a democrat, this wouldn't have even come up. — DuskyDriver (@fishin4bogey) June 17, 2019

Take David Hogg for example, yup.

Why stop at high school? Your entire childhood is available for criticism. — Joseph Spiegel (@joedocbc) June 17, 2019

Don’t give them any ideas.

I would like to see someone go through the social media of all the little darlings admitted to Harvard No doubt very edifying #Harvard — Kim Seefeld (@KAS_SB) June 17, 2019

I think Harvard has discovered a way of derailing the college careers of Conservative kids.

1) Accept them into an upcoming freshman class.

2) Wait until the commitment deadlines for other colleges have passed.

3) Withdraw their acceptance. Was this a coordinated effort? — The Department of No (@SantasTavern) June 17, 2019

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Man, we hope not but with the way things are going … anything is possible.

