Totally bookmarking this winner of a tweet from John Harwood. Isn’t it adorable when he pretends he’s actually a journalist?

nobody needs “internal Trump polling” to see that he’s in deep trouble and will have a very hard time winning re-election — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 15, 2019

How many polls had Hillary beating Trump way back in 2016? Oh yeah, ALL OF THEM. But hey, if John really wants to play the poll game again we’ll sit back and laugh at him. It’s sort of what we do anyway.

CNN political commentator, Steve Cortes, unloaded on John Harwood with both barrels and all we have to say about this tweet is DAMN.

It’s almost comical you pretend to be a reporter rather than an inherently biased liberal activist masquerading as a journalist. https://t.co/XphPl3tAbL — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 17, 2019

It’s not just John Harwood pretending to be a journalist but we digress.

He’s really no different than 90% of the MSM “journalists” — jb (@jbgopsu) June 17, 2019

The spot-on predictions from 2016 come to mind… — james bryant (@jimbo1051) June 17, 2019

Right? They were so spot three years ago …

These of course being the same people who said he wouldn’t win in 2016. #unobjectivejournalism — gaperri (@gaperri) June 17, 2019

But this time is different because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Wait, orange man was bad then but he’s even worse now … or something.

Let them keep thinking that ☺ — Lucia st. Ana (@LuciastAna1) June 17, 2019

DUDE!!!!

Shhhhhhh…….

Dont tell em whats about to happen….

AGAIN…… 😁😁😁🔨 — gary stillman (@gravelmans1) June 17, 2019

It’s far more entertaining to watch them implode on election night.

OMG, will the Nancy Pantsy MSM never learn from their past mistakes, those polls are bias as HELL, we are the ones going to vote President Trump back in for his second term because he earned it! — Yolanda Talbert (@Shimasonnie_64) June 17, 2019

Every article he writes. Every interview he does. The bias comes right out. Well said, a political hack masquerading as an intellectual elitist thinker. — Dan Abramovitz (@danabram) June 17, 2019

Sounds like people are onto John.

And the rest of the media.

