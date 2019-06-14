Would someone pretty please get Senator Chris Murphy about a million mirrors because this guy’s lack of self-awareness is STUNNING and not in a good way. He must really think we’re all stupid …

Republicans’ inability to condemn Trump for inviting foreign manipulation of U.S. elections is one of the saddest moments of my public service. Increasingly for Republicans, Trump comes first and America comes second. That should sicken all of us. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 14, 2019

Do you know what should sicken all of us? Democrats ignoring the fact that Hillary Clinton did this very thing in 2016 but oh no, let’s trash the entire GOP for not condemning Trump over a completely hypothetical situation.

This freakin’ guy.

The lack of self awareness in this tweet is staggering. — BG (@B_radical70) June 14, 2019

Stunning and staggering. Yes indeedy.

Democrats’ inability to condemn Hillary Clinton for inviting foreign manipulation of U.S. elections is one of the saddest moments of your public service. Increasingly for Democrats, party comes first and America comes last. That should sicken all of us. — Scotty Potty (@HTX_Con) June 14, 2019

Trust us, this editor is sickened.

Amused and sickened.

Hillary paid for the dossier you dillweed. — NarcissisticNarwhal (@NecroticNewt) June 14, 2019

Dillweed is a word we do not hear enough.

Happy Birthday @realDonaldTrump!! You are doing an amazing job! Just wish CT was too and not bankrupt from terrible democratic policies and a terrible job done by @ChrisMurphyCT @SenBlumenthal @jahimes — Fiscal Freedom for CT (@fiscalfreedomct) June 14, 2019

We kinda sorta love that this person used Chris’ stupid tweet to wish Trump a Happy Birthday.

Oh, and if you think Republicans were irritated with Chris just take a look at what the Left had to say.

What’s sadder is watching DEMS do nothing except tweet about it. — Paul Ryan’s Spine (@BackboneNo) June 14, 2019

So DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT — Sean Nelson (@opinionatedwino) June 14, 2019

it does. now do something! — busticated (@b_sted) June 14, 2019

DO SOMETHING — DYANKANE (@dyankane2) June 14, 2019

So. Impeach. — Jonathan Fine (@bartimaeusblue) June 14, 2019

Stop tweeting and hold your Senate colleagues feet to the fire, take your condemnation to them, not us. I'm so fed up with y'all tweeting your outrage but not calling them out publicly, individually, by name. We did our job in the midterms, DO YOURS — Resist (@JenJc77) June 14, 2019

Seems our good, delicate friends on the Left are even more annoyed with Chris than we are.

Way to go, Sparky.

