Feminists all across Twitter were confused when they actually agreed with Ted Cruz on something.

Imagine how confused they’d be if they really stepped out of that bubble and started talking to real, normal, everyday people. Crazy, right?

I like what Ted Cruz is saying here and it is leaving me indescribably confused. pic.twitter.com/d0HGqCXuq9 — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) June 12, 2019

Wait, you mean a Republican wants to make birth control available over the counter? Wait, where have we heard this before? OH THAT’S RIGHT, from several Republicans for several years and Democrats always always always shut it down.

I'm seeing a lot of praise for Ted Cruz's birth control tweet go around and just FYI the whole point of the right-wing stated support for OTC contraception is to remove contraception from ACA coverage, including the most effective but most expensive methods like the IUD. https://t.co/RxiBa8GVfJ — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 12, 2019

See what we mean?

Jill Filipovic has to make sure feminists keep on hating people like Ted Cruz because if they start talking they might actually solve an issue and goodness knows we can’t have that.

(Over-the-counter contraceptives are a great idea and pills should be OTC. But they should also continue to fall under the ACA’s preventative care rules, which makes them free. Cruz and Republicans do not support that, and see this as an end-run around the contraceptive mandate). — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 13, 2019

No, they shouldn’t be free. Taxpayers shouldn’t be responsible for paying for birth control.

Negative.

Nope.

Nada.

Anyway Democratic legislators are pushing for the right thing: maintain the ACA’s contraception mandate and also make some forms of contraception over the counter. OTC pills are a great idea. But they, and your IUD, should still be free. Republicans want to undermine that. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 13, 2019

Democratic legislators are pushing to keep government control in place, that’s it. They don’t really care about making birth control easier to get, they just care about making sure poor people have to look to the government if they want it.

It’s all about power. Never let them tell you any differently.

And to be clear I think @AOC knows exactly what she's doing here. She wants birth control pills over the counter AND covered by the ACA without age restrictions. I hope that happens! But let's not give Ted Cruz credit until he supports that, too. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) June 13, 2019

DON’T TRUST DA MAN.

These people.

