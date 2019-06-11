Welp, good to know that Twitter doesn’t play favorites when enforcing their Terms of Service.

Even God can be locked down if he tweets something they don’t like.

And yeah, we know this isn’t really God but he plays him on Twitter plus he has nearly six million followers.

Welcome to the party, pal.

So it looks like God was locked for defending gay people.

In case you were wondering yes, everything is still stupid.

Poor God. We hope he doesn’t hold this against the rest of humanity.

Heh.

Right? How can Jack not verify God?!

We’re going to guess no, no they do not.

Wow, even God gets busted on Twitter. Tough crowd.

