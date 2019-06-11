Welp, good to know that Twitter doesn’t play favorites when enforcing their Terms of Service.

Even God can be locked down if he tweets something they don’t like.

And yeah, we know this isn’t really God but he plays him on Twitter plus he has nearly six million followers.

Welcome to the party, pal.

So it looks like God was locked for defending gay people.

In case you were wondering yes, everything is still stupid.

Putting your faith in an all powerful higher authority and allowing it to limit the dictates of your existence is prone to failure. — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) June 11, 2019

I'm so sorry this is happening to You — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 11, 2019

Poor God. We hope he doesn’t hold this against the rest of humanity.

Heh.

pic.twitter.com/rJ7agjO6c4 — All Hyped Up on Dragon Energy (@NorwoodBrian) June 11, 2019

It’s this new thing called being careful what you wish for. — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) June 11, 2019

Let the smiting begin! — Beth B. #ProtectJulian #Unity4J #TeamAssange (@BBfromPA) June 11, 2019

If you had a checkmark, this wouldn't be a problem. — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) June 11, 2019

Right? How can Jack not verify God?!

Someone at @Twitter is NOT going to heaven now… — Brian Thuesen (@brianthuesen) June 11, 2019

Don't they realize who you are!? — David Turner (@DTurner007) June 11, 2019

We’re going to guess no, no they do not.

Wow, even God gets busted on Twitter. Tough crowd.

