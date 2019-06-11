Man, this freshman crop of legislators Democrats elected this time around are really and truly some of the most uninformed and painfully annoying that we’ve seen. You know it’s bad when these elected officials make Nancy Pelosi look like the sane and level-headed one.

Take Ilhan Omar for example … what was she even thinking with this tweet?

This is another blatant example of this administration’s bigotry and discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community. https://t.co/K6Rt3O1LMg — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 10, 2019

Right?! The first president to enter the White House fully supporting gay marriage is totally discriminating against the LGBTQISXYZ community. The same president who has been working to stop the criminalization of homosexuality around the globe is a total bigot … she’s onto him.

It’s like they deliberately don’t get it.

Not to mention Ilhan is Muslim, and we know how that faith has traditionally treated the community in question.

Doesn’t your religion advocate harsh punishment to these groups? — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) June 11, 2019

Yea? And um, what do they do to the LGBT in muslim dominated foreign countries again? — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) June 11, 2019

But sure, tell us more about how mean Trump is for not flying a flag.

Do you even know what the word discrimination means? You throw words and catch phrases around the the head of a homosexual that you've recently cut off due to your extreme religious intolerance. But please, continue to amuse us with you propaganda #tcot #MAGA2020 — Captain America (@teamamerica2016) June 11, 2019

This is another blatant attempt at pandering to your base. We know that if you were in your home country, you would throw a gay off the highest building you could find. So please spare us your righteous indignation. You are a fraud. Also, Embassies aren’t for a political agenda — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) June 11, 2019

How does not flying a flag for a select protected group of people make your baseless point when one flag – the AMERICAN flag – represents ALL Americans?! You’re just pandering and balkanizing. Dumb — Tunney Vandevender (@DTunneyv1) June 11, 2019

Well, of course, she’s pandering and balkanizing. It’s all she knows how to do.

It’s not a blatant example of anything, you hack. Only the official flag of the United States should fly at embassies and official government facilities. Period. — Brad is Very Bad (@BradBieghler) June 11, 2019

Umm, they’re covered by this flag… pic.twitter.com/jRRv10z3Cr — Scott M (@Sc0ttM0) June 10, 2019

Bingo.

Boom.

This all day.

The American flag covers all Americans.

Embassies are free to light up the walls with a rainbow or decorate with as many flags as they want all month long—literal Handmaid's Tale. This administration is taking steps to protect LGBT people around the world—but you were happy because Obama … violated flag code? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 11, 2019

Orange man bad!

No?

You know what, we got nothin’. Carry on.

