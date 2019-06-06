You know it’s an important and/or meaningful story when Brit Hume shares it with his followers.

And yeah, this is a good one.

Good piece calling out media outlets for their flagrant hypocrisy about releasing government secrets. https://t.co/vcD4y6QA3S — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 6, 2019

From the Washington Examiner:

“I’m amused,” Attorney General William Barr told CBS News’ Jan Crawford, “by these people who make a living disclosing classified information, including the names of intelligence operatives, wringing their hands about whether I’m going to be responsible in protecting intelligence sources and methods.” He went on after further questions, “Well, the media reaction is strange. Normally the media would be interested in letting the sunshine in and finding out what the truth is. And usually, the media doesn’t care that much about protecting intelligence sources and methods. But I do and I will.”

We’re pretty sure we know why the media doesn’t want Barr asking the questions he’s going to ask whether they like it or not.

It’s about to get real, folks. No wonder Democrats are trying so desperately to discredit this man by holding him in contempt.

He terrifies them all.

More information is great for these people… unless it’s the wrong information. — Evan Berryhill (@EvBerryhill) June 6, 2019

Exactly.

The media and the lefties have met their match. — G. R. Jerry Sheppard (@Shep938) June 6, 2019

They have indeed.

Ain’t it great?

*popcorn*

