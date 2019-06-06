We thought the whole rule about the abortion debate was unless you have a uterus, shaddap about it. Guess the reality behind that rule is they only want men who don’t support abortion as birth control to abide by the uterine rule.

For example, Alyssa Milano retweeted this poor schmuck from the #MenForChoice tag:

Men: Imagine if the government told us that what happened inside our own bodies was their business. Imagine if masturbation was criminalized because our reproductive cells were considered a separate life. Reproductive rights are human rights. #MenForChoice — Ben Jackson (@DadoftheDecade) June 5, 2019

As per the norm with pro-abortion types, our friend Ben here clearly has no idea how babies are made.

And, since Alyssa took it upon herself to retweet this it proves she doesn’t know how they’re made either.

Good times.

If you can’t tell the difference between a sperm and a fetus with a beating heart perhaps your best recourse is a vasectomy before you reproduce. — Blue Nosed Gopher (@BlueNosedGopher) June 6, 2019

Because SCIENCE!

This is so not even comparable. My goodness. If a woman wants to have her uterus removed. That’s fine. If she wants a full hysterectomy- go for it. But when there is another life inside hers, now that life has priority. NOT the same!!! Rethink your statement! — Jason Hasbrouck (@jasonhasbrouck) June 6, 2019

Maybe this is why so many on the Left support abortion, they don’t understand how babies are made. Maybe?

terrible observation — Martin Esparza (@mesparza_70) June 6, 2019

Yeah. Just FYI. "Men for choice" sounds an awful lot like "let me pressure my partner to kill babies so i dont have to wrap it" — Rapterj (@rapterj) June 6, 2019

Or pay for it. Or take care of it.

The tag really was crap.

What if men actually acted like men and took responsibility for the children they fathered. That's the better answer. Choose life, because the alternative is an immoral and indefensible 'choice'. — Leo J M (@HHS1DPU) June 6, 2019

Hell yeah.

Transgender men and non binary people give birth too. — Ben did not vote for Putin's Puppet (@SnarkyQueer) June 6, 2019

Umm …

Lol that is so not even close to the same thing. Like I don’t even know where to begin with telling you how silly your logic is. — Kylor Murdock (@heyitskyyyy) June 6, 2019

Imagine if we didn’t advocate death for another because we can’t act responsibly. Imagine using birth control. Imagine not using abortion as a crutch for poor choices. — Tim Eckhart (@tmeckhart) June 6, 2019

A lot of men actually GET it.

Too bad Alyssa’s pal ‘Ben’ does not.

Related:

WOW! Surely this ‘word’ must be a humdinger if even Charlotte Clymer’s Leftist buddy was suspended for using it

Well, THIS is some BS! Rand Paul explains why he believes Brennan’s security clearance was NOT revoked and it’s infuriating

OH no, YOU own this: Carlos Maza tries blaming YouTube for #VoxAdpocalypse but ain’t NOBODY letting him off the hook