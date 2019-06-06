As Twitchy readers know (unless you live under a rock and in this current political environment who could blame you), Vox’s Carlos Maza took it upon himself to go after Steven Crowder’s YouTube channel because he got his fee-fees hurt.

At first, YouTube seemed to side with Crowder, calling it a debate of sorts, but then after more bellyaching, crying, gnashing of teeth, and tantrum throwing from Maza, they demonetized Crowder. Oh, and when they did that they went ahead and demonetized a bunch of other channels because they didn’t want to be giant hypocrites. Or something. So to recap, a Vox journalist may have literally destroyed the careers of dozens of innocent YouTubers just to try and silence Crowder.

Yeah, it sucks.

Most of the YouTubers are understandably very angry with Maza, but Ford Fischer had others thoughts.

This attack on independent journalists who film/track extremism is not without precedent. @sandibachom has been banned from Twitter twice for covering right-wing groups, where Twitter accused her of posting "hate symbols" that she documented. — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 5, 2019

Ford has been demonetized as well, just FYI.

I want to clarify for the record that this is not @gaywonk's fault, and I don't want people harassing him for what happened to me. Youtube did the purge / censoring / demonetization perhaps in response to him, but these byproducts and errors on their part were @youtube, not him. — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 5, 2019

While we feel for Ford Fischer, YouTube would never have done this on their own and only after Maza threw the temper tantrum to end all temper tantrums did they start demonetizing these folks.

So yeah, it is Maza’s fault.

Even though he tried really hard to put the blame back on YouTube:

Except they’re not silencing people for white supremacy, ya’ nob, they’re silencing them for wrongspeak.

Guess how this went for Maza:

Yeah it’s pretty horrible. But at least you feel better, right? https://t.co/IjyMu9nsey — Ben (@BenHowe) June 6, 2019

Because ya’ know, it’s all about his feelings.

You literally spent days demanding that Youtube do this very thing. https://t.co/ayW7qLBY3F — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 6, 2019

Yup.

This is what happens. You thought conservative twitter were being hysterical, but we understand this system a lot better than you do. We tried to tell you how this works. Free speech works by letting the stuff you don't like stand. Otherwise, you get…this. Congrats, gaywonk. https://t.co/Ze4jlzFuNW — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 6, 2019

He owns this. Yup again.

You did this. https://t.co/3LAkZEBSAC — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 6, 2019

This is the monster you created. — 𝘔𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 (@melifix) June 6, 2019

You literally bullied YouTube into demonetizing all kinds of ppl bc you disagree with their politics and they hurt your feelings and it hurt a ton of other people in the process … https://t.co/0b48SnwNve — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) June 6, 2019

The content you've been railing against for the past two days isn't the white supremacist stuff. https://t.co/3c3i0nBRFk — Gordon Shuckrow III (@GordonShuckrow3) June 6, 2019

when you ask major corporations to censor speech and decide what you can and cannot listen to you, YOU WILL GET RESULTS LIKE THIS. WHAT DID YOU EXPECT, are you that thick??? — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) June 6, 2019

WOW what a little coward!!! left one lightly and i mean lightly critical comment under @gaywonk Carlos Maza tweet and now I'm blocked??? pic.twitter.com/TMwoDwEQcw — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) June 6, 2019

For being thick-skinned he sure does block easily.

This is what happens when you try to limit free speech. Not just one person suffers. All of YouTube suffers. This is what you wanted. — Amber Katelyn👻 (@AmberKD13) June 6, 2019

Oh please. This is YOUR fault. This is what happens with fascism, Carlos. This is what happens with authoritarianism. Congrats! You’ll be remembered for this first, and your propaganda second. — Tracybeanz (@tracybeanz) June 6, 2019

Dr. Frankenstein gets upset at Frankenstein — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 6, 2019

Ohhhh, someone you don’t think should be demonetized, see what happens when the machine turns on you? Maybe you should have thought about this totally predictable outcome before you started whining. — In Vino Veritas (@GmorganJr) June 6, 2019

It’s almost like Maza and other SJWs don’t understand the idea of the ‘slippery slope’, and even when faced with it, he’s still denying it’s his fault.

Meaning he’s learned nothing.

Typical.