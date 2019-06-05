Let this be a lesson to all the kids out there: if you pitch a big enough tantrum — and you’re a raging leftist — you’ll eventually get the scalp you seek.

Despite pressure from Vox speech police officer Carlos Maza, it seemed like YouTube wasn’t going to cave to his demands and demonetize Steven Crowder:

.@TeamYouTube made the right decision. If they banned us, they'd have to ban.. pic.twitter.com/hyNK3PhhHU — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 5, 2019

Well, they’d better have a chat with Stephen Colbert now, because they’ve apparently changed their minds about Crowder:

Dear @TeamYouTube will @colbertlateshow be demonetized on YouTube now for saying mean things about fellow YouTuber @realDonaldTrump ?????? https://t.co/JDTg0QCmeD — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 5, 2019

Just spoke with YouTube. Confirmed, the second Adpocalypse IS here and they’re coming for you. More details to follow. Stay tuned. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 5, 2019

Update on our continued review–we have suspended this channel’s monetization. We came to this decision because a pattern of egregious actions has harmed the broader community and is against our YouTube Partner Program policies. More here: https://t.co/VmOce5nbGy — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 5, 2019

YouTube demonetized Crowder less than a day after they said his videos don't violate their policies https://t.co/2iHIVHnNpf — Will Sommer (@willsommer) June 5, 2019

Way to take a stand, YouTube.

Yep, this is proof that YouTube did this under pressure of @gaywonk (who has me blocked). https://t.co/qj25Bgzwus — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) June 5, 2019

Pathetic.

YouTube finally demonetizes far-right channel operated by aggressively unfunny and bigoted “comedian”, Steven Crowder pic.twitter.com/OENwAzzkYC — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) June 5, 2019

Translation: “Speech I don’t like isn’t free speech.” Hell of a platform you’ve got there, YouTube.

Crowder isn't my style, but unless he's changed significantly from when I last paid attention, this seems very ideological and not right. https://t.co/SeKOm2qZCU — Crotchety Old Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 5, 2019

It’s definitely ideological. And it’s definitely not right. Selectively applied freedom of speech isn’t freedom of speech at all.

You have allowed the worst and most horrible things said about conservatives forever and still will. Should we compile a list of channels that have done worse that you won’t suspend? If we made a video montage of them and posted them back on @YouTube who would get suspended? https://t.co/pfI3rBmwwM — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) June 5, 2019

Pick a lane, YouTube.

You won’t demonetize @colbertlateshow though. You guys are total hacks and will do anything the rage mob commands you to do. https://t.co/6TCrrqJa1S — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 5, 2019

Some “egregious actions” are more equal than others.

NEW: YouTube suspends Steven Crowder’s YouTube monetization after Vox’s Carlos Maza highlighted the homophobic and derogatory comments Crowder directed at him. Crowder’s channel is safe from suspension for now. https://t.co/Xrg9IGbuRA — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 5, 2019

For now.

The power of bullying. https://t.co/7ea9XBBLaX — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 5, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

***

Update:

Crowder has posted a new message:

A message about YouTube and the #VoxAdpocalypse pic.twitter.com/B5RL5O1bvy — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 5, 2019

***

Update:

Is that what it looks like when YouTube tries to do damage control?

To clarify, in order to reinstate monetization on this channel, he will need to remove the link to his T-shirts. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) June 5, 2019

FFS, YouTube.