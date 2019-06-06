Every day there is some new word or phrase that magically seems to pop up in Twitter’s ‘Terms of Service’ that gets many conservatives/right-leaning users either locked and or suspended. But now there’s a word or phrase that is even getting Leftists suspended so you KNOW it has to be one of the worst words ever!

Surely it has to be something so vile, so bigoted, so hateful …

Y'all aren't going to believe this… @laurenthehough–who you all know and love–has been suspended from Twitter for calling someone a "Karen". She reached out to me this morning and asked to post these screenshots. pic.twitter.com/RTMYLOmcOF — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 6, 2019

Karen?

REALLY?

Calling someone Karen will get you suspended on Twitter.

K.

Have we mentioned how stupid everything is?

She was responding to this unsolicited tweet. This person then reported @laurenthehough because Lauren called her "Karen". Really. pic.twitter.com/A5eUOlXz3J — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 6, 2019

Lauren tells me that she's been given no time frame for this suspension. She was simply notified by @Twitter that her account is now locked. No apparent route for appeal on this. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 6, 2019

Why is @TwitterSupport so profoundly unable to distinguish between what constitutes offensive language and what doesn’t? A “Karen” isn’t a derogatory term. — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) June 6, 2019

Welcome to the world of being a conservative in social media.

this is….so crazy — m i ʇ ɥ (@ManlnTheHoody) June 6, 2019

It’s a plot!

As a real life Karen, I am beyond disgusted that Twitter finds my name so offensive. — MamaPollina (@MamaPollina) June 6, 2019

Oh, Karen.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Fine, deep down we take no pleasure in anyone getting suspended on Twitter because we’re not out to silence those we disagree with. Are we taking some small pleasure in knowing even the Left is sometimes dinged for silly things? Yes. Are we laughing at those who are shaking their little blue fists over this? Absolutely. Do we support Twitter suspending someone for using the word, ‘Karen’?

Nope.

