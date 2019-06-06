Every time we see Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez go after an ‘old school’ Democrat we chuckle a little bit on the inside because they are a lot like Dr. Frankenstein losing control of the monster they created.

And trust us, AOC is definitely a monster and they created her.

Seems She Guevara has an issue with Rahm Emanuel choosing a job outside of the public sector.

Not all Democrats are the same. https://t.co/C6Uj8KrcqW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 5, 2019

She’s right though, not all Democrats are alike.

Some are socialists pretending to be Democrats, like her.

From the Wall Street Journal:

“Our job is to help clients make big decisions,” Mr. Pruzan said. “Rahm has spent his career in the room where big decisions are being made.” The 59-year-old won’t be the first high-profile politician to land a job in finance—he won’t even be the first at Centerview, where former Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin is an adviser. Moelis & Co. hired Eric Cantor, the House majority leader, after he lost his seat in 2014. One of Mr. Rubin’s successors at Treasury, Timothy Geithner, is a top executive at private-equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC. Mr. Emanuel said he isn’t interested in a sinecure. Sounding like the political operative he is, he said he would help clients “look around corners, to plan a series of moves ahead to get where they’re trying to go.”

Oh, he will help people make and save money.

No wonder AOC is so cranky about it.

You are as greedy as the rest. You just lie about it. — Charles X Proxy (@Charlemagne0814) June 5, 2019

All Animals are created equal, but some Animals are more equal than others… George Orwell (Animal farm, February 1944) He saw you and the rise of Progressives/Socialist even then. — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) June 6, 2019

Yes they are… — Jake R. (@jaker1419) June 6, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Yes you are, just different levels of crazy and character defects… — The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) June 5, 2019

They're all scammers, some have better suits — Tony J (@stonyjbc) June 5, 2019

Oof.

Follow the green money — Jonny Cab, Thoughtcriminal (@Inflatulation) June 5, 2019

You're right. As hard as it is to believe, some are crazier than others. You're a case in point. — Rome on the Potomac (@BillBaker63) June 6, 2019

Yeah some don't chase away jobs. — Mongo (@atlharp) June 5, 2019

Ouch.

Lol says the movie/doc making starlet of the left — Evil Spock (@DEfortheBG) June 5, 2019

You’re right. Rahm was actually instrumental in helping expand access to health insurance for over 32 million Americans. Others just repeat the phrase “Medicare For All” without any realistic plan to implement it. — Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) June 5, 2019

She even managed to tick Lefties off with this one.

Way to go, AOC.

Many of those corporations that you complain about are all progressive leaning — Depersoned Outloud (@RantsOutloud) June 5, 2019

I want to thank Rahm Emanuel for not endorsing me. I don’t want the endorsement of a mayor shutting down schools and firing teachers. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 12, 2016

Awww, there’s the real reason she’s after Rahm.

That figures.

