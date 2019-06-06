Vox’s Carlos Maza just keeps on diggin’ that hole he created for himself deeper. We can understand why he’d so desperately want to distance himself from what he did with YouTube but nobody is buying what he’s selling.

He doesn’t get to blame YouTube for the mess he created, no matter how mean those big meanies are.

“Using racial, homophobic, or sexist epithets on their own would not necessarily violate either of these policies.” – @YouTube’s head of communications https://t.co/gqVh5Lhsvx — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 6, 2019

Getting Steven Crowder demonetized wasn’t enough for Maza. No, he wants him completely gone … so even though he got his way and a lot of people are hurting now, that’s still not enough.

What value does @YouTube think racist and homophobic epithets add to the platform? What possible rationale can it have for carving out an exception for epithets? Who does that kind of speech benefit? — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 6, 2019

Who died and made this guy God?

.@YouTube does not have an anti-harassment or anti-hate speech policy. It has rules clarifying how to engage in hate speech and harassment with impunity. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 6, 2019

Imagine thinking this thread was a good idea.

.@YouTube has decided that being targeted by racist and homophobic slurs is acceptable as long as its part of a bigger debate. Essentially telling queer and non-white creators that abuse and harassment is the price you pay for engaging in politics. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 6, 2019

Look at him desperately trying to blame YouTube and possibly demonetize even more innocent YouTubers.

This is why @YouTube has become such a toxic dumpster fire. The platform normalizes hate speech by treating it like part of regular political discourse. Queer people and people of color shouldn’t have to endure abuse just to participate in controversial discussions. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 6, 2019

Nice of him to destroy YouTube for a lot of people and then pretend that it’s a bad place anyway. If it sucks as much as Maza says it does, why did he just not ignore the platform in the first place?

So is Maza really going after YouTube and Crowder and a bunch of other innocent YouTubers because he was picked on as a kid?

Join the club, dude, most of us were picked on for one thing or another. That doesn’t mean as adults we try and destroy livelihoods of those who disagree with us.

People who use hate speech during political debates NEVER make it their “primary” focus. It’s always tacked on to otherwise normal arguments about immigration or crime or “morality.”@YouTube KNOWS that. They just don’t give a shit. Because hate speech drives engagement. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 6, 2019

Perhaps someone should hold a mirror up for Maza so he can see the things he’s tweeted while debating.

And enough with the ‘hate speech’ which inevitably just turns into ‘people saying things he doesn’t like.’ Twitter is suspending people over calling someone else, ‘Karen’ … how much more censored and limited do things have to be?!

Good gravy.

Monsters.

Really?

Would someone please pick up a bunch of the world’s tiniest violins and play them for Maza?

Thanks.

Always a victim. It never ends. — Jack Battier (@OneEyeBlackJack) June 6, 2019

What else sucks is seeing hard working good people get their channels demonetized because of you, but let's not get into that right? — Shaun Painter (@TheSirShaun) June 6, 2019

This is such a horrible take. Living like this has to be hard. This is literally trying to sanitize platforms to fit an idealogy. It is trying to pretend all this doesn't exist outside of YouTube. It's not the responsibility of a Corp to protect me from words and views of people — Dwayne McDougle (@dmc73) June 6, 2019

Notice how he doesn’t give a phuck about sexist epithets? Probably because he uses them himself. pic.twitter.com/J2vEYRZlza — Phact Checker Mandie Phressh (@MandieFreshTake) June 6, 2019

He left sexist out.

Good catch.

Get over yourself dude. Nobody cares about you. The only reason people know you now is because you wrecked the livelihood of many innocents on YouTube due to your hypocritical inability to take what you routinely dish out. You are a disgrace and this is now your lasting legacy. — Rico Mac (@MountainRico) June 6, 2019

Convenient, ain’t it?

Related:

Oh, honey … really? Alyssa Milano proves she has NO idea how babies are made sharing this tweet from #MenForChoice

WOW! Surely this ‘word’ must be a humdinger if even Charlotte Clymer’s Leftist buddy was suspended for using it

OH no, YOU own this: Carlos Maza tries blaming YouTube for #VoxAdpocalypse but ain’t NOBODY letting him off the hook