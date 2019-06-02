Trump is the first president to enter the White House fully and openly supporting gay marriage. He is also the first Republican president to acknowledge Pride Month … which of course totally freaked Cher out.

Granted, Cher freaks out over just about anything but this tweet is off the charts loony, even for her.

Trump’s 1st Republican Pres.2 Acknowledge LGBT Pride Month.IF trump WINS 2020,HE’LL BE 1ST 2 STRIP U OF’ALL’PROTECTIONS,& PUT U IN INTERNMENT CAMPS‼️HE’LL PUT HIS✋🏻ON UR SHOULDER & STICK HIS🔪IN UR BACK.🙏🏻WAKE UP & SMELL PAIN,HIS BASE WANTS U GONE💀

https://t.co/vHgOn26Elo — Cher (@cher) June 1, 2019

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA.

Good gravy, this HAS to be an act.

She’s telling the gay community that Trump will literally put them in internment camps. Perhaps someone should remind Cher the only president to ever do such a thing had a D by his name.

Just sayin’.

Imagine letting yourself become this crazy. https://t.co/ruavoZ58cJ — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) June 2, 2019

It’s gotta be all of the plastic surgery.

The first US president in history who came into office supporting gay marriage. That guy? 🤔 — Whisky N Cigars (@whisky_n_cigars) June 2, 2019

Ma'am, this is a Wegmans. — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 2 (@SisyphusGoals) June 2, 2019

Yes he'll do aweful things like appoint the first gay ambassador, and extend protection and advocate for gay rights across the world. /eyeroll — ANCMAJ (@anccpt) June 2, 2019

But she needs the gay community to be afraid of Trump so he doesn’t win in 2020, duh.

Forget all of the things he’s done to benefit the community, it’s all an ACT!

Ugh, it’s not easy to make fun of this level of crazy and stupid.

You mean the guy working to decriminalize homosexuality world wide…. Ok. pic.twitter.com/5gVJiSWCI9 — 🎃Gunpowder & Vanilla🔫 (@AutumnFoxNews) June 2, 2019

Oh, yeah, that too.

HE’S JUST GIVING THEM A FALSE SENSE OF SECURITY.

Wait wut? — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) June 2, 2019

Every day on Twitter. ^

