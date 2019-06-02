Trump is the first president to enter the White House fully and openly supporting gay marriage. He is also the first Republican president to acknowledge Pride Month … which of course totally freaked Cher out.

Granted, Cher freaks out over just about anything but this tweet is off the charts loony, even for her.

DOGS AND CATS, LIVING TOGETHER, MASS HYSTERIA.

Good gravy, this HAS to be an act.

She’s telling the gay community that Trump will literally put them in internment camps. Perhaps someone should remind Cher the only president to ever do such a thing had a D by his name.

Just sayin’.

Trending

It’s gotta be all of the plastic surgery.

But she needs the gay community to be afraid of Trump so he doesn’t win in 2020, duh.

Forget all of the things he’s done to benefit the community, it’s all an ACT!

Ugh, it’s not easy to make fun of this level of crazy and stupid.

Oh, yeah, that too.

HE’S JUST GIVING THEM A FALSE SENSE OF SECURITY.

Every day on Twitter. ^

Related:

‘One HECK of a typo’! James Comey’s deleted tweet complaining about Barr’s CBS interview is so VERY telling

‘We will FIGHT this war to the end!’ Steven Crowder comes out SWINGING at Vox for trying to ban his YouTube channel (watch)

‘I don’t work for Hillary Clinton.’ Rosanna Arquette learns the hard way why you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Dana Loesch

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CherLGBTQPride MonthTrump