James Comey doesn’t know when to stop talking … or tweeting. Take for example his tweet b*tching and moaning about AG Bill Barr’s CBS interview.

That's one heck of a typo pic.twitter.com/69KatuwujD — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 1, 2019

That he deleted.

And WOW, talk about a serious typo. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

We see you, Comey.

Good of Ryan Saavedra to include the archived link so no one can accuse him of doctoring it.

Which they did anyway.

I saw the same one — no "Q". Someone is playing tricks — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) June 2, 2019

So predictable.

He's trying to change the narrative to save his own skin by shooting the blameless messenger (Barr). — God Rules (@mariposakal) June 2, 2019

It certainly seems like Comey is sweatin’ a little.

There are no accidents. Q. — Extraction Engineer (@ExtractionEngr) June 2, 2019

There is no try, only do.

Heh.

Interestingly enough, even after Comey deleted the tweet he rewrote it, and it was still a hot mess of stupid. Just no strange ‘Q’ at the end.

James Comey, who is seriously implicated in Russia collusion hoax, is upset that in interview AG Barr emphasized importance of rule of law over political gameplaying. https://t.co/QD6F3tMBxF — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 2, 2019

As we said, it’s time for Comey to put the Twitter down.

