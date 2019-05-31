That Maggie Haberman shared this with a straight face speaks volumes about traditional media and ain’t none of it good.

“Mr. Mueller seemed to expect that the system would work as it had in the past, with Congress or perhaps voters making the decision about whether Mr. Trump had committed a crime, only to see the president’s handpicked attorney general” said he hadn’t. https://t.co/z9GwcAUgHU — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 31, 2019

From the New York Times:

Yet Mr. Trump portrayed the Mueller investigation as out of control — an ever-expanding blob that consumed anything in its path — and his attacks on the special counsel and his team began immediately. “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” he wrote in a tweet the morning after Mr. Mueller was appointed. His attempts to fire Mr. Mueller were thwarted, so he poured his energy into trying to discredit the special counsel and his team.

Huh? Attorney General William P. Barr, over weeks in late March and April, set the narrative about the Mueller investigation’s conclusions even as Mr. Mueller himself remained silent. During this time, he took his own shots at Mr. Mueller and his team. It is now clear that Mr. Mueller will try his best to avoid giving any further public opinion about the evidence he found, leaving Mr. Barr and Mr. Trump plenty of room to spin the report. On Thursday, Mr. Trump said that Mr. Mueller’s team consisted of “some of the worst human beings on earth.” And like his boss, Mr. Barr has said it is time to flip the investigative lens — to examine why the Mueller inquiry began in the first place.

Oh, good GRIEF.

Man, Barr has really gotten under their skin.

Sean Davis lit Maggie, the article she shared, and Mueller himself UP.

If Mueller wanted to be an impeachment counsel, he should've gone to work for Jerry Nadler. Instead, he violated DOJ regs by refusing to do his only job as special counsel, then violated them again by publicly smearing innocent, uncharged parties. https://t.co/zOx50YIh7j — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 31, 2019

Not to mention AG’s are all handpicked by the president.

Discredited "journalist," seen here demonstrating the rhetorical fraud at the heart of liberalism:

She has no idea what "Mr. Mueller seemed to expect," and EVERY attorney general is "hand-picked" by the President. — Ben Crystal (@Bennettruth) May 31, 2019

Rhetorical fraud at the heart of liberalism.

Beautifully put.

Did I miss something? Have we been voting for the AG up until this admin? I've always believed the POTUS got to nominate his AG. 🤔 — Donna Levy (@DonnaLe82394587) May 31, 2019

Right?

Objecting to Trump having "hand picked" his own attorney general pretty much lets you know how biased some people are. I suppose we should just have a lottery to choose all our government employees. — john guy (@JohnRedtexla) May 31, 2019

'Handpicked'?…I suppose POTUS should let the Dems pick his AG — TheRighToExist (@TheRighToExist) May 31, 2019

Doesn't EVERY POTUS pick their AG? Am I missing something? — Ula Tweets (@UlaLomu) May 31, 2019

Maggie, you keep using “handpicked” as a political slur. Every president in the history of our government has “hand picked” his cabinet. You know damn well AG Barr is an honorable man that follows the law. You do the country a dis-service with this. — Barbara perry (@BarbaraBtperry) May 31, 2019

As we’ve learned from the past few years, if the media weren’t doing this country a disservice they wouldn’t be doing anything.

