Charles … sorry … Charlotte Clymer is onto us! It’s all a plot by us evil, inflammatory Conservative media outlets to sew division on the Left by reporting which Democrat AOC is going to endorse. MWAHAHAHAHAH!

And we would’ve gotten away with it too if not for these meddling kids.

Look at this silliness.

Just to be abundantly clear: the only reports that @AOC is endorsing Warren over Sanders are inflammatory conservative outlets clearly looking to sew division. The Congresswoman herself said this month she's only endorsing in local races for now to build from the ground up. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 31, 2019

Forget that AOC has been spending a lot of time with Warren, they even made a Game of Thrones series finale review together, but only the evil Conservative media would ever make anything out of that.

AOC responded.

Yeah I don’t know why people are suddenly trusting alt-right outlets with “scoops” on who I’m endorsing. Let’s use our reading skills. Context clues. If they haven’t ever reported about me honestly & in good faith, why would they start now? I’m not endorsing for some time. https://t.co/PzrsDwBJKd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2019

Alt-right outlets?

Holy sh*t.

We know she’s not the brightest crayon in the box but if she thinks all Conservative media is alt-right she needs to get out more.

Yeah I don’t know why people are suddenly giving a crap about anything that comes out of your mouth … #Dumbell — Martin O'Brien ☘️🥃 (@bmartinbb) May 31, 2019

Ouch.

Bernie supporters chimed in:

Alex – completely agree the Daily Wire isn't a site to accept "buzz" from. And I've faith you'll endorse the RIGHT person prior to the NY primary. That said – others make a very good point Clymer ain't the one to be retweeting. Bronx girl to Bronx girl. Don't go there. pic.twitter.com/KcqVa3yLyp — gaijingirl2004 🌹 (@gaijingirl2004) May 31, 2019

Gosh, does Clymer have an ulterior motive? Get outta town. And here we thought it was our fault?

While I whole-heartedly support trans rights, I agree, Ms. Clymer is not a progressive voice & thus, ain't it. But I am so happy she is living her true self & I will continue to support progressive leaders who in turn create/support legislation that further protects trans rights — Bernie2020 (@Artfulgrower) May 31, 2019

Tough crowd.

What’s the holdup? Why not endorse Bernie now? — Charlie🌱 (@tribbleday) May 31, 2019

Really tough crowd.

Knowing them they will report "AOC says she will endorse Ted Cruz if he enters the race" based on their manipulation of words and false misinformation. — elfranco (@gonzo_2040) May 31, 2019

It’s seriously like these people live in a strange little bubble.

russian trolls trying to divide — KVID (@isberg8) May 31, 2019

See what we mean?

