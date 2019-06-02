Earlier this week, Obama flat-out lied to a Brazil crowd about gun laws in America. We get it, Obama cares more about himself than he does about this country (it was even that way when he was president) but the fact that he would openly lie in this way on foreign soil says so much more about him and ain’t none of it good.

Dan Crenshaw had enough.

Why is Obama so boldly lying about US gun laws? No, not anyone can buy a “machine gun” anytime. I notice, over and over, that left-wing politicians have to lie about the premise of an issue in order to bolster their case for government intervention. It poisons public debate. https://t.co/2REKPGmU8g — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 2, 2019

Why is Obama lying? Dan might as well ask why the sun rises …

We almost forgot how awful Obama can really be. Almost.

Here's some clarification about what our gun laws actually are: https://t.co/c6Bb8l1XVR — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 2, 2019

Dan is effective because he always backs up his arguments with facts. Well, that and he wears a kickass eye patch but we digress.

0bama only knows how to lie. That’s it. — 🇺🇸Alissa🇺🇸 (@SBSportsDiva) June 2, 2019

Because leftist progressives are lying sacks. Simple. — Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) June 2, 2019

Obama was, and is, the "King of the Straw Men." He always tells a lie to create a fictional problem that only he and big government can solve. — Rodney Owen (@rodneyaowen) June 2, 2019

Obama loved to create a crisis just so he could pretend to save us all from it.

Man, he really sucked.

Fear and hatred. They are the the Democrats' two pillars that are used influence people. There is no interest in a fact based debate because I've called out several Democratic leaders and they haven't got the guts to answer because it may stray outside the use of their buzzwords — kevinreed17 (@kevinreed70) June 2, 2019

A machine gun vending machine would be handy though. — Tom Schneeberg (@TomSchneeberg) June 2, 2019

Hrm. Not untrue.

Lies is all they got …left — Gypsy Travler (@GypsyLife60) June 2, 2019

Ba-dum-bum … tsss.

And sadly all too accurate.

