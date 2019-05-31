Sounds like Dave Rubin is being targeted by a partially coordinated effort on Twitter.

Must be the Russians.

Oh, wait.

A crazy amount of anonymous accounts keep telling me to fuck myself, how much they hate me, and that I should do my show the way they demand. This is obviously at least partially coordinated and I already have some evidence. Any thoughts, @jack @TwitterSupport? — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 30, 2019

And as usual, Twitter was front and center to help Dave with protecting his account.

JUST KIDDING.

They were far too busy locking Erick Erickson of all people for telling a joke about Elizabeth Warren. Duh.

Dave, you’re a gay man, you aren’t supposed to able to think for yourself or speak out against progressives ruining this country. I for one am a big fan of your message and love your podcast. — It’s just me (@itssteveyall) May 31, 2019

This isn’t normal for you? Oh lol. This is my every day experience on Twitter. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 30, 2019

Ha, I mean we are next level now. #DangerousDave — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 30, 2019

#DangerousDave

That works.

Jack doesn’t care. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) May 30, 2019

Nope, he doesn’t.

To be honest, evidence of coordinated attacks on Dave is all over this thread but we’re willing to bet Twitter won’t do a damn thing. Take a look at the ones we can actually share, most of them are so foul we’d be here all day trying to screenshot them.

This is the first I’m hearing of you. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 30, 2019

This happened to me too, Dave. My ex-wife hired the illuminati to change my World of Warcraft character's name to "Professor Dumbass" and refer to me as "the weeping cum pig" on social media. This has to stop. Now. — The Discourse Lover (@Trillburne) May 30, 2019

These are the same people who have been claiming we’re all Russian bots.

Think about that for a minute.

It's really kind of sad to see someone so fragile that he must cry to the boss every time someone says something mean to him. — Not voting for Biden (@TweetsFromBrent) May 30, 2019

Let us harass you or you’re fragile.

Classy group.

I have studied this data and there appears to be a pattern: people find out about your show and you and then decide that they don't care for either. We need to figure out how high up this goes. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) May 30, 2019

Deadspin loser.

Meh.

Dave, I can relate. I went to a local park the other night and played some Nazi propaganda films while nodding along in agreement and just like that, BOOM, everyone in the park engaged in a coordinated attack against me. — FawkesThisShit (@fawkesthisshit) May 30, 2019

If you would stop being Russian they would stop messing with you — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) May 31, 2019

Twitter is just awful.

But you knew that.

