Rachel Maddow is too biased for the New York Times?

HA HA HA HA HA

From Vanity Fair:

Maddow is MSNBC’s ratings queen, jostling with Sean Hannity every night for the crown of most-watched time slot in cable news. That’s why reporters tend to relish the exposure they get from doing her show. Enrich said yes, but after mentioning the planned appearance to the Times’s communications department, he was told he would have to retroactively decline. The reason? The Times was wary of how viewers might perceive a down-the-middle journalist like Enrich talking politics with a mega-ideological host like Maddow. It’s not so much a new policy as a reinforcement of an old one. Reached for comment, a Times spokeswoman pointed me to the section of the Times’s “Ethical Journalism” handbook that covers broadcast media appearances: “In deciding whether to make a radio, television or Internet appearance, a staff member should consider its probable tone and content to make sure they are consistent with Times standards. Staff members should avoid strident, theatrical forums that emphasize punditry and reckless opinion-mongering.” Without question, this is not how MSNBC’s anchors see their shows (or CNN’s for that matter). And these guidelines were crafted back in the mid-aughts, a media moment that seems downright quaint compared to today. (What forum is more “strident and theatrical” than Twitter, where many a Times reporter spends hours of their day? Of course Twitter has been its own minefield for the Times.)

Ethical journalism.

Wow, is there really such a thing?

Who knew?

1. This is wild. The NY Times prevented one of its reporters from appearing on @maddow because it's categorized as an opinion show. They're also stopping their reporters from going on @donlemon and @Lawrence. https://t.co/AH4e3TlQZX — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 31, 2019

2. There's no doubt that @maddow is categorized as an opinion show, but she never interviews NYT reporters in a hyper partisan way. And reporters are capable of answering questions posed by an opinion journalist without coming across as hyper partisan themselves. pic.twitter.com/HRcEHdkTpS — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 31, 2019

So NOW the New York Times is worried about bias?

Ummm, this *is the NYT we're talking about, no? — LW_Drives ن (@lawebber215) May 31, 2019

Alrighty then.

Is it also possibly due to them now having a tv show? — dawnie 💫🤦🏻‍♀️❤️ (@dawniedaisy) May 31, 2019

no. its just about so-called opinion shows. Their reporters continue to appear on CNN and MSNBC shows — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 31, 2019

We keep going back to the term ‘Ethical Journalism’ and that it came from the New York Times. Don’t get us wrong we think it’s hilarious that Maddow is seen as too biased for NYT but the hypocrisy here is, well … hilarious.

So by those terms, they are not on Fox Hannity, Tucker etc.. as well? — s hill (@shilly925) May 31, 2019

Let’s not pretend NYT journos were anxious to appear on those shows anyway.

@maddow is so careful this upsets me — JamieChambery (@jamie_chambery) May 31, 2019

Poor Maddow.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

