Yeah yeah yeah, we’ve covered AOC a lot today but give us a break, her timeline has been a total and complete sh*tshow. How could we NOT cover her? Besides, this time we’re covering the popular AOC parody account …

Seems AOC is not amused with this account although we think it’s funny as Hell.

Hmm, this is not good.

The only thing that would have made this funnier is if the tweet had a ‘like’ and ‘omg’ in it.

Let’s just hope this doesn’t mean another brilliant AOC parody account is about to bite the Twitter dust.

*dead*

Trending

People are intimidated by her power and stuff. She said so.

Whoa, good point.

Man, socialists are so cheap.

Ain’t that the truth, and every day.

Related:

‘Dude, you work for CNN!’ Chris Cuomo gets all high and mighty with social media about disinformation and HELLO backfire

Oh honey, NO! AOC’s terrible, horrible, no-good, VERY BAD Twitter day just got worse with failed attempt to dunk on Trump

‘Fully CONFIRMED’: Mollie Hemingway shares EPIC months-old thread that is so very damning after Mueller’s statement

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCparodytwitter