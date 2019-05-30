Yeah yeah yeah, we’ve covered AOC a lot today but give us a break, her timeline has been a total and complete sh*tshow. How could we NOT cover her? Besides, this time we’re covering the popular AOC parody account …

Seems AOC is not amused with this account although we think it’s funny as Hell.

Hmmm, this is not good. I think an intern accidentally locked me out of my account. pic.twitter.com/4r0DZ8j5j2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Office (Parody) (@AOCoffice) May 30, 2019

Hmm, this is not good.

The only thing that would have made this funnier is if the tweet had a ‘like’ and ‘omg’ in it.

Let’s just hope this doesn’t mean another brilliant AOC parody account is about to bite the Twitter dust.

I’m sure this is all just a big misunderstanding, I noticed some of the staff were having bad days earlier. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Office (Parody) (@AOCoffice) May 30, 2019

*dead*

JHC , could she be any more thin-skinned? Where are all the people that complained about Trump blocking people? — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) May 30, 2019

People are intimidated by her power and stuff. She said so.

You know what would help? Banning all airplanes. — Chris W. (@ChrisW23599296) May 30, 2019

Whoa, good point.

hate it when that happens. Need to pay the interns more. — Me (@firemanemt4evr) May 30, 2019

Man, socialists are so cheap.

Is this some weird form of self-loathing? pic.twitter.com/ZmCZuv6m1a — Dunclecorp (@dunclecorp) May 30, 2019

Some folks just can't take a joke. — KeyboardWarrior (@itkbutt3rs) May 30, 2019

Nerve, struck. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) May 30, 2019

Ain’t that the truth, and every day.

