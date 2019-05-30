David Hogg doesn’t think Americans should be able to purchase guns, gun parts, or ammunition online. Considering this guy has been accepted to Harvard you’d think by NOW he’d have figured out the Second Amendment doesn’t have a section banning online sales but here we are.

You shouldn’t be able to by a gun, gun parts or ammunition over the internet. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) May 29, 2019

*sigh*

This guy’s 15 minutes were up like 20 minutes ago, right?

You shouldn’t be able to go to Harvard if you can’t spell “buy”. https://t.co/HoOoOVnojE — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) May 29, 2019

Oof.

Harvard sure can pick ’em.

You have no idea what you are talking about. — Dave Logan (@deejsr) May 30, 2019

And yet I'm a law abiding gun owner who did exactly that. #GodBlessAmerica #2A — Reuenthal_800 (@MAurelius161180) May 30, 2019

I mistakenly received rifle cartridges (that I did not/never would order) in my Amazon Prime shipping box last night. It was literally terrifying and I'm now involuntarily tasked with their safe disposal. — This is not normal (@yorkiedad1984) May 29, 2019

OMG NOT RIFLE CARTRIDGES!!!

THE HUMANITY!

WON’T SOMEONE THINK OF THE UNICORNS?!

Boy, you ain't kidding. I ordered new earbuds. Instead, Amazon sent me this pair of AR-15s… pic.twitter.com/i154Wvve62 — /dan/null (@NoTalentAC) May 29, 2019

Awesome.

*makes note to order earbuds*

Just let me print them on my 3D printer.. — Douglas Gerard (@dcg12) May 30, 2019

🤣😂😂😂 STFU! — Kenneth Deboer (@Friday13thLeo) May 30, 2019

That. ^

And morons that crater the SAT's shouldn't be admitted to ivy league schools, but here you are. https://t.co/bTZePpl4PI — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) May 29, 2019

Tough crowd.

You should be able to buy a gun, gun parts (including bump stocks) & ammunition over the internet without having a permit. — Richard M. Castaldo (@Castaldo2018) May 30, 2019

MERICA!

Since you are going after the Bill of Rights, how about…. “You shouldn’t be able to express an opinion on the internet.” — jeremy (@jcepicpow) May 30, 2019

Ahem, clearly Twitter was written into the First Amendment.

Duh.

Go away already. — Unauthorized Cinnamon (@shane_pool) May 30, 2019

You're being used by a political machine that you don't understand. — Llama Monster (dww25921) (@dww25921) May 30, 2019

I should be able to buy a fully automatic M4, a pound of heroin, and some claymore mines at 7-11. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) May 29, 2019

YEAH! Wait, what now?

Harvard? — Tony Licata (@TLicata) May 30, 2019

Just your daily reminder that everything is still stupid.

Related:

Snickers bar ALERT! Only Kurt Schlichter could so enrage AOC with just 1 tweet and bow howdy what a sight to behold

SHOCKA! WSJ journo Rebecca Ballhaus who reported WH wanted USS John McCain out of sight has history of ‘fake news’

Take a MILLION seats! Conservative women OWN Sen. Patty Murray for equating abortion with ‘control’ and DAMN