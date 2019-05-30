How dare John Cleese voice his opinion that London is not really an English city anymore. It’s like he thinks he’s English or something …

Oh, wait.

Some years ago I opined that London was not really an English city any more Since then, virtually all my friends from abroad have confirmed my observation So there must be some truth in it… I note also that London was the UK city that voted most strongly to remain in the EU — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

And moments after he tweeted this, a whole lotta stupid showed up to shame him for this opinion and imply that the Monty Python great is somehow … wait for it … racist.

We said it was a whole lotta stupid.

Some years ago I said something a bit ignorant and dog-whistly. I hang out with people who are also a bit ignorant and dog-whistly. So it must be correct… Whilst I'm at it, here's another example of confirmation bias for you. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 29, 2019

Holy cow.

John responded.

James, You can do better than this. It is ignorant and rude to insult my foreign friends in this way https://t.co/7HHuOn0HBV — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

They don’t care if they’re ignorant and rude, all they care about is shutting down any ideas they find offensive.

What’s an “English” city, then, sir?

A place in England welcoming people from all over the world, particularly the commonwealth?

A place where the vast majority speak English as a first language?

A place where England’s govt and traditions are enshrined? Or…just a white place? — 𝘼𝙪𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙖 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 🇨🇦🇸🇪🇮🇳 (@jocastarora) May 29, 2019

And there’s the racism bit.

*sigh*

They really are so predictable.

The former, of course https://t.co/0u2kKAkwV9 — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

He was nicer than this editor would have been.

However, he didn’t say that, did he? I’ve immense respect for Mr. Cleese, but he must know that trading in the ponderous rhetoric employed by the Farages of the world harkens back to euphemistic times when “coolie” and “darkie” were synonyms for “not smart” or “not English” — 𝘼𝙪𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙖 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙝 🇨🇦🇸🇪🇮🇳 (@jocastarora) May 29, 2019

WOW.

You know she’s a blast at birthday parties.

Aurora I think you will find that the tactic of using 'guilt by association' has been discredited https://t.co/fcfvvttSGf — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

Boom.

Yes.

Finally.

John continued …

I suspect I should apologise for my affection for the Englishness of my upbringing,

but in some ways I found it calmer, more polite, more humorous, less tabloid, and less money-oriented than the one that is replacing it https://t.co/ZntbORfQdW — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

More polite.

More humorous.

Less tabloid.

Nailed it.

Monty Python could never exist in this time and he has to know that. Someone somewhere would be offended by the ‘Meaning of Life’ or ‘The Holy Grail’ and they’d try and silence these comedic geniuses.

This editor is so grateful to have grown up when she did.

Not white by any chance? — Sunil Chodha (@SunilChodha) May 29, 2019

FFS.

No. Why do you try to discredit me for criticising things I have not said Keep your projections to yourself https://t.co/S61XFoiDEU — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

They have to discredit John because he was being honest and they can’t have that.

It might interest those people who seem to think my remarks about London

are racist as opposed to culturalist, to consider that what I like about spending time in Nevis. Nevis has excellent race relations, a very well educated population, no sign of political correctness…… — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

Cultural, not racial.

But ‘racist’ is the hot talking point these days so …

Many can't differentiate between the two or believe that both are an evil. You aren't allowed to prefer one culture over another. A lot of those same people will tell you how they wouldn't ever consider living somewhere other than their preferred spot. — DJ (@CausticFTexas) May 30, 2019

I think it's legitimate to prefer one culture to another For example, I prefer cultures that do not tolerate female genital mutilation. Will this will be considered racist by all those who hover, eagerly hoping that someone will offend them – on someone else's behalf, naturally https://t.co/4WbZDFjs3o — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 30, 2019

Ding ding ding.

After 53 years of paying tax at the top rate, whether in the UK or the US, I feel that as I turn 80, I'm allowed to take a couple of years off https://t.co/4yBq37Ep7R — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 30, 2019

Now they’re going after him for not paying taxes … EL OH EL.

They never change.

And the icing on the cake is that Nevis is not the world centre for Russian dirty money laundering — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 29, 2019

John is clearly not ‘conservative’ as he has been very vocal about disagreeing with Trump and of course against Brexit. But that didn’t stop these yahoos from attacking him for wrong-tweet.

