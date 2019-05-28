Ok, Leftist types, it’s time to change the record. You’ve all been pushing identity politics for over a decade and believe it or not, Americans are more concerned about the economy, their safety, job growth … you know, things that actually matter and exist.

The constant playing of the victim card is so stale and boring.

Especially when it comes to people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren.

For example …

However much she’s capable of earning?

This sounds like bait.

No wonder AOC picked up on it.

Or maybe it has nothing to do with submission or belittlement and everything to do with the fact that some women are critiqued more because they say exceptionally ignorant things?

Just spitballin’. 🙂

Exactly. With this talking point, AOC can pretend any and all criticism of her is because she’s a strong woman or something which is beyond insulting to actual strong women who would never play this victim BS.

That. ^

Power, intelligence, confidence is absolutely sexy in women so her claim otherwise is just well … silly.

But you knew that.

