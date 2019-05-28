Ok, Leftist types, it’s time to change the record. You’ve all been pushing identity politics for over a decade and believe it or not, Americans are more concerned about the economy, their safety, job growth … you know, things that actually matter and exist.

The constant playing of the victim card is so stale and boring.

Especially when it comes to people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren.

For example …

The people who belittle @AOC for being a former waitress are the same faulting @ewarren for billing out at $675/hr. So how much exactly should world-changing women make? — Katherine M. Gordon (@katgordon) May 28, 2019

However much she’s capable of earning?

This sounds like bait.

No wonder AOC picked up on it.

The reason women are critiqued for being too loud or too meek, too big or too small, too smart to be attractive or too attractive to be smart, is to belittle women out of standing up publicly. The goal is to ‘critique’ into submission. & That applies to anyone challenging power. https://t.co/Ocxtjjdh1e — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 28, 2019

Or maybe it has nothing to do with submission or belittlement and everything to do with the fact that some women are critiqued more because they say exceptionally ignorant things?

Or, and stay with me here. Maybe it has nothing to do with the fact that you're women. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that you're both morons? — Ordy's Amish School of Coding (@OrdyPackard) May 28, 2019

Just spitballin’. 🙂

Women are not excepted in being critiqued for saying stupid things. That includes you. — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) May 28, 2019

No one dislikes strong women, they dislike shreekingly ignorant ones. The same as we do shreekingly ignorant men. That's why we don't like you. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 28, 2019

Could be you are critiqued for knowing very little about topics you pontificate on & have zero prior experience to claim. While Senator Warren is critiqued for being quite wealthy & being a socialist. Kinda like Bernie, who incidentally is a man. Context, dear. It matters. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 28, 2019

Zzzzzzzzzzzz — S. CAROLINA BULLDOG 🐾 (@Latheman1791) May 28, 2019

Nice trying to nullify any criticism of what you say through identity politics. I just don't agree with the things you say. I cite as evidence that what you want to do has been tried and has never worked and has been bad for the citizens of the countries where it has been tried. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) May 28, 2019

Exactly. With this talking point, AOC can pretend any and all criticism of her is because she’s a strong woman or something which is beyond insulting to actual strong women who would never play this victim BS.

So we can’t criticize women? Get over it. As a waitress/bartender you customers would have been lucky to get the right food. Your constituents have you run business away. Get over yourself. You earned you criticism — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) May 28, 2019

That. ^

I think you’re being ridiculous. The reason people belittle you is because your ideas are so out of the realm of possibility and they attribute that to your lack of inexperience. Most people like someone who’s intelligent. Some even find it sexy — [FREN] Hick (@AfloatHickory) May 28, 2019

Power, intelligence, confidence is absolutely sexy in women so her claim otherwise is just well … silly.

But you knew that.

