We can’t decide if this thread from Saladino for Congress is epic or cringy.

Could it be both?

You know what, we’re going to go with both. Why not?

Take a look.

I have had sex thousands of times,

Not one pregnancy. Pull out

Condom

Birth Control

Cycle planning But even if it all fails, I am prepared for the girl to get pregnant because is one of the outcomes to having sex. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 22, 2019

Thousands of times? Welp, depending on his age we suppose that’s possible.

I love all the comments acting like “ya okay, you have sex?!” 1. You’re not original

2. I have a GF… a few EXs

3. I am 25, if you aren’t having alot of sex in your 20s then that is just sad I feel like it is just ppl projecting their own sad sex life. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 22, 2019

A lot of people on Twitter have sad sex lives, so this is fair.

Btw. I respect ppl who wait till marriage or the right person. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 22, 2019

There ya’ go.

Never thought having sex with GFs was such a controversial thing, doesn’t everybody have sex?

After seeing these Left wingers respond, I think I am the only one. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 23, 2019

It’s the soy, man.

It all makes sense now, nobody else is getting laid. pic.twitter.com/ST0Xi04CfU — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 23, 2019

Heh.

All seriousness its not Thousands but deff over 1000

Just by doing some quick math of how long I been in and out of relationships and how many times we banged in a day.

Ya, easy 1k. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 23, 2019

Now he’s doing math and excuse us, we were told there would be NO MATH.

Point of the tweet was to just show that if you take all possible precautions you can avoid pregnancies as much as possible.

Showing that it also comes from experience. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 23, 2019

Safe sex and experience.

What a monster this guy is.

I feel like my luck is running out, and the odds are stacking up against my favor.

So don’t be surprised — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 23, 2019

Alrighty.

Tbh this is all so stupid, this was suppose to just be a throw away tweet, but everyone blew it up. Lol. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 23, 2019

Saladino, meet Twitter.

Twitter, meet Saladino.

Didn’t know sex was such a big deal to ppl, I guess it is hard for some and thats what makes this so unbelievable. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 23, 2019

Fair.

SOOOO MANY Soy Boys in my mentions. Like Level 10 soy boys getting a huge kick outta this lmao — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 23, 2019

We’re getting a pretty big kick outta it too.

Why is this even a thing lol.

Gotta turn my twitter notes off.

Because I only get the notes from verified accounts and they all Super Soy, their face triggers me. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 23, 2019

You know it’s bad when someone has to turn notifications off.

Quite frankly we didn’t see anything all that shocking in his thread but we don’t ingest a lot of soy so what do we know?

Congrats to him on never being pregnant. — Carrie Ghose (@carrieghose) May 23, 2019

You must have arthritis. — Trinidad Alvarez (@Trin_Diesel) May 23, 2019

Ok so you’re on board with “your girl” jamming a thermometer up her biz every morning and logging that on a chart? Because that’s cycle planning. — SpiderMom (@momjeansboxwine) May 23, 2019

Wait, what now?

Have you checked to see if you are sterile? — Ross Holliday (@Ross_Holliday) May 23, 2019

Just a shot in the dark here, but I'm guessing every woman who wakes up next to you goes straight for Plan B. — Allentown (@allen__town) May 23, 2019

These people are unhinged.

But you knew that.

I don't see this thread benefitting your campaign. Just sayin 😂 — Sheryl Meyer (@essdeemeyer) May 23, 2019

Oh, we dunno. It might.

Nice humble brag sex god — Tucker (@HuckerTaffner) May 23, 2019

How dare he enjoy sex and manage not to impregnate his partner! The nerve.

You ever write something and think to yourself, ‘Self, I can’t believe we just wrote that.’

Yup.

“Not one pregnancy”?

You actually have no way of truly knowing that, though.

I mean, you *think* you know, you *think* they would have told you, but then you also think you can count, so… — SpecialK 🍑🌊 (@specialkwhit) May 23, 2019

And we’re done here.

