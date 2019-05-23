In case you were still unsure whether or not Trump has had enough of this investigating him endlessly bullcrap after his Rose Garden speech on Wednesday, Sarah Sanders was more than happy to throw down the gauntlet on CNN this morning with Alysin Camerota.

Watch.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Trump saying he won’t work with Democrats until investigations end: “It’s real simple — you can’t go down two tracks. We’re either gonna have to agree that we want to solve problems for the country … or we can fight” pic.twitter.com/eQBX51OAWP — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2019

Sarah dropped it like it’s hot. Is that still a thing?

LOVE the look on Alysin’s face.

And yes, Trump was VERY clear yesterday.

Cue the outrage, froth, and general crankiness from the Left:

Please stop giving her air time — Robert Bucci (@bobbnyc) May 23, 2019

If he can’t multitask, he should resign. WEAK! — Please make them go away (@AKBKMR) May 23, 2019

EL OH EL. If he can’t be harassed 24/7 he should resign.

These people.

😂😂😂 This admin is like dealing with teenagers. “You want to talk to my teacher about my F?!?!? NOOOOO!!! Nooo. No. Fine. Fine. But never talk to me again! I’m done being part of this family if you call her.” — JPTB (@JPTBus) May 23, 2019

Oh, there are definitely some folks acting like teenagers here but we’re pretty sure it’s not the Trump administration.

Let's fight — DKC 🏀 (@Oresireh) May 23, 2019

Pretty sure they don’t want none, just sayin’.

Sanders is a proven liar. If I had been watching I would have changed the channel. — Lisa 🌻🐞🐾⚾️ (@lisa0606) May 23, 2019

And yet she felt the need to comment on it on Twitter.

She showed them!

It’s real simple for simple minded people. Others can walk and chew gum at the same time but not this guy. Word is he had no plan so this is a handy cop out. — SpiriTed (@TGroman) May 23, 2019

The Left calling others ‘simple-minded’ … that’s hilarious.

We need a @PressSec eye infrastructure month — Jasdeep Joshua Uppal ~ ਜਸਦੀਪ ਜੋਸ਼ੁਆ ਉੱਪਲ (@JD_Uppal) May 23, 2019

THERE it is, always going after the way she looks.

Gotta love the sexist Left.

Just included this one to remind everyone the Left can’t meme.

Who still listens to her anyway. — Harke de Vries (@HarkeVries) May 23, 2019

Clearly you all do.

Heh.

Annnnnd we’re done here.

