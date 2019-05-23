Well lookie here, seems Elizabeth Warren has been making some serious bank, even though she’s a woman.

Who knew?

While teaching, Elizabeth Warren worked on more than 50 legal matters, charging as much as $675 an hour https://t.co/rmnH8wzt1O — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 23, 2019

A woman being successful in America? Color us shocked.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for some reason got all sorts of bent out of shape over Andrew sharing this article.

BREAKING NEWS: Lady Had A Job, Got Paid More Than Me Nice work. Now do the amount of Wall Street, Big Pharma, & Fossil Fuel 💰 presidential candidates accepted over their careers & how much they’re taking now. https://t.co/PI7xh1eQOE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 23, 2019

Someone get AOC a Snickers bar, STAT!

This mentality actually hurts those women or men who are successful and actually are compensated more. Equal ruins anyone from working harder to be the best. Makes everyone mediocre. But that’s socialism. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 23, 2019

And as we all know, socialism sucks.

BREAKING NEWS: Communist Who Considers Wealth a "Policy Failure," & "White Supremacy" Nation's Biggest Threat, Exempts Perpetrator of Racist Fraud b/c She's Female. — Ben Crystal (@Bennettruth) May 23, 2019

But WAGE GAP!

He didn’t write the article. 2 WaPo women reporters did & the article does everything it can to flatteringly portray her work on Chapter 11 bankruptcy creditor committees. There is, literally, no attack in the entire piece. — Matthew Cowart (@mcowartlaw) May 23, 2019

Nope, Andrew didn’t write the article but that didn’t stop Ed Krassenstein from calling him a Republican.

Not kidding.

It's amazing that they are now Attacking Warren for being a good attorney. That's how far the Republican party has fallen. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 23, 2019

Ummm …

You think @KFILE is a Republican? — Johnny Flyover (@john1gun) May 23, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

It’s like the Krassensteins spend their day trolling Trump and kissing up to AOC. They need a hobby.

Is Elizabeth Warren a smart, hard-working woman who deserves to be compensated at 80X the minimum wage, or is she an exploitative wage-thieving capitalist? Did she pay her “fair share” of taxes, or no? Why defend Warren here while calling most other high-earners monsters? pic.twitter.com/Pvdtm7E7pp — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) May 23, 2019

Ooooof.

Why stop at Presidential candidates? Let's find out how so many public servants become millionaires. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) May 23, 2019

Says the woman with campaign finance issues https://t.co/bcvn05S02o — Thelonious Murphy (@theloniousirish) May 23, 2019

lolol at everyone taking head shots at @KFILE who does not work for the Washington Post and did not write this story by Elise Viebeck + Annie Linskey — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) May 23, 2019

He dared tweet it though, the monster.

$675 an hour…$1.4 million a year…in addition to her teaching salary… — Harry Gato ✝️ ⛪🇻🇦 (@harrygato) May 23, 2019

But tell us more about the wage gap, AOC.

