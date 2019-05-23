Well lookie here, seems Elizabeth Warren has been making some serious bank, even though she’s a woman.

Who knew?

A woman being successful in America? Color us shocked.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for some reason got all sorts of bent out of shape over Andrew sharing this article.

Someone get AOC a Snickers bar, STAT!

And as we all know, socialism sucks.

Trending

But WAGE GAP!

Nope, Andrew didn’t write the article but that didn’t stop Ed Krassenstein from calling him a Republican.

Not kidding.

Ummm …

HA HA HA HA HA

It’s like the Krassensteins spend their day trolling Trump and kissing up to AOC. They need a hobby.

Ooooof.

He dared tweet it though, the monster.

But tell us more about the wage gap, AOC.

Related:

Rich people are bad, m’kay? Yoko Ono breaks EVERY hypocrite meter on the planet with tweet about ‘evil rich people’ and LOL

‘Or … WE CAN FIGHT’: Sarah Sanders drops a savage MIC on Dems investigating Trump in CNN interview (watch)

Ruh-roh Brennan! Nick Short details higher-level Russia investigation leaked by Obama admin officials in DAMNING thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAndrew KaczynskiAOCElizabeth Warren