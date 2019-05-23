Oh, good, Yoko Ono decided to speak on Twitter about the evils of making big money … said literally no one, ever.

This is like Jeffrey Dahmer lecturing others on the evils of cannibalism.

Oy.

The prospect of making big money always dulls the senses of some people, even if it is very bad for the health of all living things on the planet. We have to keep communicating the reality until these people wake up. — Yoko Ono (@yokoono) May 22, 2019

The irony in this tweet is quite frankly off the freakin’ charts.

I'm glad to hear that because now everyone with a net worth of $600 million or less doesn't need to worry that they're harming the planet! pic.twitter.com/5MMd9X1lxx — Just L (aka Belaglik the Biddy) (@JustLittleOldL) May 23, 2019

It’s just those other obscenely rich people who are bad for the planet and stuff.

Duh.

You going to give some of yours away? — Lisa (@kittywhisperer7) May 23, 2019

C’mon, it’s for the health of all living things, Yoko.

"Some people" but not you huh yoko? Not you tho? Your ilk is far superior to us plebs and serfs right?

She's so fucking stupid she doesn't know that if the socialist get their way she dies right after us who resisted. — BotHead420🇺🇸 (@BotHead420) May 23, 2019

So have integrity and give away your hundreds of millions of dollars. Stop being a whiny #Hypocrite — Wes Watson (@_Wes) May 23, 2019

That. ^

When are you giving it all away? You should do that instead of making another screaming album. — El Jefe (@ElJefeTulum) May 23, 2019

How much of your $600 million net worth will you be donating so that you wake up? — AshSolesFromTheFire (@ashsoles) May 23, 2019

You’re close to a billionaire and have no talent. Forgive me for not caring what you think. — zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) May 23, 2019

Rich people are consistent about suggesting money is bad for others. One would almost think them insincere. — Phillip J Hubbell (@PJHubbell) May 23, 2019

Ya’ think?

"some people" As she cashes another John Lennon check. — Evil Spock (@DEfortheBG) May 23, 2019

Listen up rich peoples…… Koko has something to say….!!!! — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) May 23, 2019

Didn't you inherit money off the brilliance of someone else's hard work? — Jenny 🐼 (@JCEdmund) May 23, 2019

Right? Quite frankly all Yoko ever really did was break up one of the greatest bands in the history of music.

LISTEN UP RICH PEOPLE.

Why don't you make John Lennon's music public domain then, instead of continuing to earn royalties from it? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) May 23, 2019

Suppose we should just be grateful she’s tweeting and not singing because THAT would be painful.

Related:

‘Or … WE CAN FIGHT’: Sarah Sanders drops a savage MIC on Dems investigating Trump in CNN interview (watch)

Ruh-roh Brennan! Nick Short details higher-level Russia investigation leaked by Obama admin officials in DAMNING thread

Wokest of the WOKE: Resistance calls tweet about ‘objectified uteri’ pro-abortion tweet of the YEAR and we’re officially dead now