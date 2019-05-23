Oh, good, Yoko Ono decided to speak on Twitter about the evils of making big money … said literally no one, ever.

This is like Jeffrey Dahmer lecturing others on the evils of cannibalism.

Oy.

The irony in this tweet is quite frankly off the freakin’ charts.

It’s just those other obscenely rich people who are bad for the planet and stuff.

Duh.

C’mon, it’s for the health of all living things, Yoko.

That. ^

Ya’ think?

Right? Quite frankly all Yoko ever really did was break up one of the greatest bands in the history of music.

LISTEN UP RICH PEOPLE.

Suppose we should just be grateful she’s tweeting and not singing because THAT would be painful.

