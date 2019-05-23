Apparently, AG Bar dined at the Trump Hotel in DC last night …

AG Bill Barr dining at Trump Hotel DC pic.twitter.com/GEVSOwEoXK — Ali Dukakis (@ajdukakis) May 23, 2019

Which is apparently a big deal?

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

I’m old enough to remember when Bill Clinton talking to Loretta Lynch on an airport tarmac was a major scandal. https://t.co/XRl0D5RoJj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 23, 2019

We’re old enough to remember when journalists actually reported the news and weren’t pandering, whiny, activists drawing false comparisons to promote their silly agendas on Twitter.

Ok, so maybe even we aren’t that old but still.

😂😂😂😂😂 yea because these are the same thing. @PolitiBunny

This is right up your alley. https://t.co/Vd6CTSRLk4 — Joe Buck (@JosephBuck321) May 23, 2019

He’s right, you know.

Are you a parody account? — Allen (@raiderbrown1988) May 23, 2019

We’re starting to wonder.

You're a hypocrite. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 23, 2019

Yes. Exactly the same thing. Great journalism Vox. — Filthy Comfortable (@GOPcomedy) May 23, 2019

Lol talking privately to the husband of investigstion's subject is like eating at a public restaurant? Moronic. — Noah (@reeb1011) May 23, 2019

Not to mention Lynch didn’t work for Clinton so … what now?

Heh.

Totally the same thing…🙄 pic.twitter.com/kFOpPGrRJX — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) May 23, 2019

Dumbest comparison of the week right here. — Prof B (@BProfB) May 23, 2019

Awwww, we see what he did here.

I'm old enough to remember when you called people deranged stalkers for doing this precise thing. https://t.co/AnZ5PXT2KM — neontaster (@neontaster) May 23, 2019

Not to mention the gaslighting on substance, as if going to a restaurant near main Justice is equivalent to an ex parte meeting hidden from the public during an open investigation — Andrew Kloster (@ARKloster) May 23, 2019

Barr's boss still owns and profits from the president he ate at last night, so he directly lined his pockets. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 23, 2019

Aaron tried so hard here.

Wow.

We’re just embarrassed for him at this point.

You can’t possibly be this obtuse. Strike that; you should give a class on Obtuse. — @PresidentShemp (@presidentshemp) May 23, 2019

Of course, he can be this obtuse, dude works for Vox.

