Poor Aaron Rupar from Vox, if we’re writing about him twice in one day it’s never a good thing. Earlier today he was trying very hard to pretend that AG Barr eating in Trump’s hotel was the same thing as Bill Clinton meeting with Loretta Lynch on the tarmac.

We know, it wasn’t bright.

Last night, Aaron tried slamming Trump with Stormy Daniels and that didn’t get him very far.

Because Michael Avenatti has them? https://t.co/6eGNYKS3nT — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 22, 2019

Snarky Brit Hume is the best Brit.

And OUCH.

Hey, that’s what we said!

You just buried Aaron lmao — wokestwarrior (@wokestwarrior) May 22, 2019

Something like that.

Aaron tried to come back buuuuut …

No, because the guy who claimed today that he doesn’t do cover-ups orchestrated them — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2019

Dude. Weak.

So very weak.

Admit it, dear readers. You’re enjoying hanging Michael Avenatti around the Left’s neck as much as we are. For MONTHS (years?) they pushed him, pretended he was some brave warrior that would finally put Trump in his place and then … this.

Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving fella.

Related:

‘Deserve a SMACK in the mouth’: Ricky Gervais turns pro-throwing-milkshake Twitter upside down with SPOT-ON tweet

‘What matters more? Who he is NOW or then?’ Chad Felix Greene defends Kyle Kashuv against ‘gotcha reveals’ in brave thread

It just got REAL: Kellyanne Conway UNLOADS on Nancy Pelosi for treating her like ‘her maid and pilots’ and DAAAMN