Seems Ian Millhiser is out there doing his best to influence people and make new friends again.

Oh, wait. Just kidding.

Dude gets so worked up …

Federalism BAD.

Heh.

This guy.

There’s more … sorry.

Having thought through Gorsuch's vote in the Wyoming case through, I think it makes more sense than I originally thought. This is all speculative, but bear with me here… — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 20, 2019

See, he knows he’s unbearable.

And sorry, if we have to bear with him so do you.

Wyoming's argument frankly strikes me as a load of crap. The treaty was between the United States and the Crow Tribe, not between Wyoming Territory and the Crow Tribe. So Wyoming's statehood should be utterly irrelevant because it was not a party to the treaty to begin with. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 20, 2019

Bad ol’ Wyoming! BAD!

And we all know how much Ian loves it when feds trump the states.

But it's also exactly the sort of bullshit that is catnip to Republican judges. This "equal footting" reasoning is very similar to the logic CJ Roberts used to strike down much of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County, for example. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 20, 2019

The stupid burns.

Esoteric Jeff chimed in.

Perhaps, and I'm just blue-skying here but hear me out, you don't understand the first-f***ing-thing about how the various types of judicial conservatives think, and you just stereotype them the way uneducated fools on the right do to the various stripes of leftists. https://t.co/yTZJO2g8nN — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) May 20, 2019

Ian, stereotyping people?

But he’s usually so unbiased, informed, fair, and reasonable … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The fact that Gorsuch would probably side with the liberals on tribal sovereignty was in fact widely discussed during his nomination — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) May 20, 2019

I know. I was there talking about it with people who actually run judicial nominations in DC. This guy is supposed to write about this topic on the left and he is apparently taken completely by surprise by something the rest of us were prepared for (and many supported). — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) May 20, 2019

Some people (ahem, Ian) prefer their convenient stereotypes.

the best part is his attempt to craft a bad-faith reason for Gorsuch's vote in his thread — Jack Byrom (@JackByrom) May 20, 2019

Yup.

He tried so hard to somehow make Gorsuch’s vote a bad thing because … wait for it … ORANGE MAN BAD.

You are so right here it hurts. I am glad I am not Ian. 👍🏼😅 — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) May 20, 2019

Makes two of us.

