Lis Smith is Pete Buttigieg’s ‘comms adviser’ so we’re not surprised she was doing her best to cheer her guy on but man, his comment on late-term abortions was actually pretty damn awful. Even for a Democrat.

Great moment when @PeteButtigieg pushes back on Chris Wallace q about late-term abortions- points out just 1% fall in that category https://t.co/FqdDxnlt2H — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) May 19, 2019

Pushes back.

That’s cute.

Jonah Goldberg said it best.

Fewer than 1% of executed prisoners are innocent. Fewer than 1% of captured enemy combatants are tortured. Fewer than 1% of minorities questioned by police are shot. I just don’t understand the moral logic or saying because something bad is rare we shouldn’t care. https://t.co/9nPjyZhwQL — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) May 19, 2019

That. ^

And Jonah was so polite about it, too.

Fewer than 1% of shootings are done by 'assault rifles' so im sure Pete will not be following his Dem colleagues on calling for stupid gun bans https://t.co/dBjdLnSCds — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) May 20, 2019

And that.^

Probably not the best argument – sorry, not sorry Lis.

While he pretends to be a sane/moderate DEM, @PeteButtigieg is a left wing pro-abort extremist like the rest of 'em. — William Keane (@largebill68) May 20, 2019

They’re all so similar with so little to actually run on.

Good times.

Less than 1% of gun violence involves an "assault rifle", too, yet that and a bunch of other super rare and statistically irrational fears are used by Democrats as well. — You Should Have Voted Gary (@colorblindk1d) May 20, 2019

Fewer abortions are due to rape and incest combined than are late term abortions. So, why do we focus on the former and minimize the latter? — Phil, Human Accountant (@earlp1231) May 20, 2019

are you even aware of how disgusting a number you are so giddy about with even 1%? y’all are some seriously messed up murderous fucks. — Ken 👍🏻🇺🇸🙏🏼😊 (@TollRoadJester) May 19, 2019

Just because it is rare doesn't mean it isn't bad — William (@LastWordWilliam) May 20, 2019

Just like rape and incest. — PC (@patrick552) May 20, 2019

Great moment? Are you crazy? — Lola Francesca (@LolaFrancesca2) May 20, 2019

One guess.

Doing the math here, in 2015, there were 8,296 babies killed after 20 weeks gestation. There have been 45,789,558 abortions since 1973. Applying the same percentage, that is a staggering 595,264 babies. Let that sink in. This is far from rare. — Cheryl Heemstra (@crheemstra) May 20, 2019

1.3% of a very large number indeed. — Robert Little (@inlanddefense) May 20, 2019

Great, so long as you’re not in the 1%. — Jonathan Rafferty (@jraff24) May 20, 2019

This was NOT the win she thought it was.

Related:

‘You most certainly DID endorse violence’: Brandon Darby LIGHTS Burger King UP for their ‘tongue-in-cheek’ milkshake tweet

Dropped on your head?! Cenk Uygur lecturing the GOP about compassion and the unborn goes REALLY wrong

‘No WAY you’re this stupid!’ Ashe Schow SCHOOLS Kamala Harris on her pander-filled babbling on the wage gap myth