In the past, we have written about various company accounts tweeting funny, clever, or even moving things. Like Wendy’s ignoring Alyssa Milano’s tantrum over their spicy chicken nuggets … but every once in a while we have to cover a company account saying something really stupid.

Like this tweet from Burger King UK encouraging idiots to throw milkshakes at people they disagree with after Nigel Farage was hit by a milkshake.

Dear people of Scotland. We’re selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK #justsaying — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) May 18, 2019

Have fun throwing milkshakes at political leaders and stuff … SUPER EDGY BK.

They were then called out for the tweet and claimed they would never endorse violence.

Which was total BS but whatevs.

We’d never endorse violence – or wasting our delicious milkshakes! So enjoy the weekend and please drink responsibly people. 🍔👑 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) May 18, 2019

Nobody really bought what they were selling on Twitter and if they’re not careful, people will stop buying the real things they sell, like Whoppers.

Bradon Darby nailed them.

No, you most certainly did endorse violence. You gave a tongue-in-cheek endorsement of people throwing their milkshakes in the faces of political figures. That’s going to get people hurt as the victims rightfully hit back in self-defense. https://t.co/LtMSzj4d6Y — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) May 20, 2019

And then the media will claim the people who hit back in self-defense are the violent ones.

Yay.

Don’t physically attack people. The number of blue check folks defending some throwing liquids on others is concerning. It’s dehumanizing and will only lead to greater violence. Sad to have to remind some of my adult liberal friends that violence isn’t the way to disagree. — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) May 20, 2019

Brandon speaks the truth.

Look at this Ian Dunt gent claiming that throwing a milkshake at someone isn’t violence.

This should not need saying but apparently it does. Throwing a milkshake at someone is a non-violent act. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 20, 2019

Dafuq?

It is not the same, nor is it a prelude to, people throwing acid or bricks at someone. And it is most certainly not the same as murdering an MP, a disgraceful comparison which people should not be making. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 20, 2019

Yes, people claiming this is an act of violence are the disgraceful ones.

These people.

The non-violent mockery of politicians, and especially the far and hard right, has a long and honourable history in this country. This falls within that. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 20, 2019

Wrong.

This tweet deserves mockery. Someone should follow you around and pour liquids on you. — Frankie Capobianco (@FrankieC_says) May 20, 2019

Pretty sure Ian wouldn’t like that.

He might even consider that violence.

Ahhh… Here we go. It's OK do it to the 'far right' (polling at 34%), to people you don't agree with. Not ok to throw milkshakes af you, then? — Creative Deduction (@CreativeDeduct) May 20, 2019

I suggest you get some legal training, it's assault and you my friend by condoning it can be held responsible for incitement. — Jon Evans (@jonniejon123) May 20, 2019

I agree with you on a lot of things, but could not disagree with you more here. Just because a slippery slope is very long doesn't mean it doesn't exist. And the far end of "milkshakes becoming a thing" is ultimately bricks, or worse. Nothing to applaud. — Edwin Hayward🦄🏹🗡️ (@uk_domain_names) May 20, 2019

Nothing to applaud.

Bad tweet from BK, worse tweet from Ian.

