Earlier, Twitchy mocked … err … wrote about Kamala Harris coming up with fake solutions to fake problems because she has nothing else to really run on. What we’re referring to of course is her pandering for votes on the mythical, easily-debunked wage gap.

Which for some reason Bryce Covert thought a lot of, even calling her ‘really smart’ for putting the burden on closing the so-called gender wage gap on employers.

Alrighty then.

Kamala Harris is really smart to put the burden of closing the gender wage gap on employers, not individual women https://t.co/hIiL2ryjrT — Bryce Covert (@brycecovert) May 20, 2019

Except women as individuals are the ones most capable of changing the wage gap if they have one.

Carol Roth just kicked this argument in the teeth.

There's nothing smart about this for about a dozen different, obvious reasons, including the "gap" being due to different jobs, skills, experience, hours worked, etc. This is incredibly stupid and again, this will only end up hurting women. https://t.co/EbK2UF9Pj0 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 20, 2019

‘Will only end up hurting women.’

But hey, as long as Kamala gets those votes that’s all that matters because then she can blame the evil GOP for not letting her pass what is needed to help these poor women.

The victim mentality in the US is toxic and the spreading of the victim mentality must be stopped. We live in a country that has so much opportunity, people risk life and limb to flee other countries to come take part in it. Taking responsibility for yourself is part of the deal. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 20, 2019

HELL YEAH.

Preach, Carol.

If I could like this 1 million times, I would. #micdrop — Novafan23 (@Novafan23) May 20, 2019

Amen GIRL.

Some find it easier to sit around feeling sorry for themselves and crying about how unfair life is, while others choose to use their God given abilities and talents and actually accomplish something. — Tomas Aquinas (@aquinas_tomas) May 20, 2019

I notice several minorities have dropped their victim-claims and, guess what, they're excelling as never before. (See @RealCandaceO & @ @TheOfficerTatum ) — Jim Jennings (@jjenningsUSA) May 20, 2019

But women are victims and stuff!

Oh, wait.

