Kamala Harris is really doubling down on the mythical wage gap in her platform.

We suppose she needs something to run on but yikes.

I have a simple message for corporations: Pay women fairly or pay the price.https://t.co/5WZL14MLq0 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 20, 2019

How long until we see this on a bumper sticker? *eye roll*

Whaddya gonna do, Kamala, make it extra super duper illegal?

From CNN (of course):

The plan seeks to change where the onus falls in the current system: Instead of requiring employees to come forward to complain about equal pay, companies would now be required to submit data on equal pay each year to comply with new standards. In an interview with CNN on Sunday, shortly before Harris headlined a town hall in Los Angeles, the California Democrat called pay equity a “really big issue” where “if you lift up the economic status of women, you lift up the economic status of families and communities and all of society benefits.” “What I am proposing is we shift the burden: It should not be on that working woman to prove it, it should instead be on that large corporation to prove they’re paying people for equal work equally,” Harris said. “It’s that simple, it’s literally that simple. And this, then, is not only about fairness and equality, it’s about transparency. Show us what you got. That’s it.”

So her big idea is to treat corporations like indentured servants to the government when we know it’s usually the government that is guilty of having issues with paying their people fairly. See Obama.

And yeah, pass.

Gulags? Re-education camps? — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) May 20, 2019

Man, Democrats really hate private industry.

They already do. — Phil, Human Accountant (@earlp1231) May 20, 2019

So you’re proposing a new law in addition to the existing law that already makes that illegal….??? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) May 20, 2019

What is she going to do? Make it more illegal to pay women less based on their sex?

Meh.

Congress job performance has been an utter failure for years.

When are you taking a pay cut for doing absolutely nothing productive for this country.

Also, why are you allowed to take a salary while you are on the campaign trail?

How many normal people can get away with that? — Disco Steve ✡️ (@Quark1217) May 20, 2019

Instead of trying to make money off of it, maybe focus on getting them the money they earn? — Hey Bartender! (@Seabee201) May 20, 2019

THERE ya’ go! If Kamala and Democrats really want to make it where women have more money in their pockets they should support the current tax cuts and work to cut taxes even more.

But we all know that ain’t happenin’ anytime soon.

