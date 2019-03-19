This freakin’ guy.

Yeah, yeah, we get it. Rep. Eric Swalwell needs to pretend he’s all big and tough for his sad little base but c’mon, this is silly even for him. Pretending that Trump will do what Putin is doing and that he’ll stop it from happening in America?

It would be like us saying we’ll do everything in our power to keep the ninja leprechauns from shaving the heads of all Americans. It’s not happening ANYWAY so it’s easy for us to claim we’ll stop it.

And he knows that.

We think. Maybe?

I will do everything physically possible — march with my feet, shout from my lungs, and out-maneuver with my mind — to stop this from happening in America. But you better believe @realDonaldTrump will try. And I know you’re with me. Not on our watch. https://t.co/OVfKdVGQXc — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 18, 2019

Out-maneuver with his mind? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA … oh, our sides … HAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaa.

Wow.

Now we’ve heard everything.

"scream from my lungs" lol — Dilly Special (@Dilly_Special) March 19, 2019

Heh.

Bravely standing up to something that isn’t happening — what a hero! — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 19, 2019

Don’t worry, folks, Eric is the hero we (don’t) need.

I agree not on our watch, but think very carefully before you accuse only one side of this. Everyone is accusing the other side of fake news. And no one is willing to listen to the truth if it disagrees with their politics. You are just as capable of this as Trump. — Julesy O'Fork (@ImJuliCaldwell) March 19, 2019

Whoa.

"Out-maneuver with my mind" bahahnahahhahhahahahhahhahhahaaahahahahhahahahhahhahahah — Daniel morales (@Dansteph15) March 19, 2019

RIGHT?!

How did you get elected? — Michael (I know Nuh Thing!) Freeman (@cveridis) March 19, 2019

He pulled a prize out of a cereal box.

As a lifelong Californian, I am embarrassed that you represent this state in Amy capacity. — Paul Murnane (@PaulMurnane) March 19, 2019

California sure can pick ’em.

Well at least we don't have to worry about the "out maneuver with my mind" part… — Shaun Sturlaugson (@Sturlaugson307) March 19, 2019

That’s what he does best.

Well, that and stick his foot in his mouth.

