This freakin’ guy.

Yeah, yeah, we get it. Rep. Eric Swalwell needs to pretend he’s all big and tough for his sad little base but c’mon, this is silly even for him. Pretending that Trump will do what Putin is doing and that he’ll stop it from happening in America?

It would be like us saying we’ll do everything in our power to keep the ninja leprechauns from shaving the heads of all Americans. It’s not happening ANYWAY so it’s easy for us to claim we’ll stop it.

And he knows that.

We think. Maybe?

Out-maneuver with his mind? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA … oh, our sides … HAAAAAAAAAAAaaaaa.

Wow.

Now we’ve heard everything.

Trending

Heh.

Don’t worry, folks, Eric is the hero we (don’t) need.

Whoa.

RIGHT?!

He pulled a prize out of a cereal box.

California sure can pick ’em.

That’s what he does best.

Well, that and stick his foot in his mouth.

Related:

UN-FREAKIN’-BELIEVABLE: Brit Hume shares SHOCKING thread showing the Left blatantly spreading conspiracies about Trump

Bloated INEPTOCRATS! Conservative woman lays out the 2020 Democrat platform and it’s even WORSE than you thought

Holy mother of GHOUL! Only Valerie Jarrett could so GROSSLY exploit the Christchurch shooting in THIS way

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: PutinRep. Eric SwalwellTrump