We are hearing a lot of babbling and yapping from various Democrats about what they want to do should they beat Trump in 2020. Honestly, it can get a tad bit overwhelming and difficult to understand everything Democrats have on their agenda, especially with yahoos like Beto telling his supporters he wants them to mold him into their president.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t say it.

Luckily, one of our favorite (and one of the brightest) women on Twitter, @molratty, took the time to go through their mess and make a ‘list’ of their proposals … that is fairly disturbing. Take a gander.

Democrat platform proposals:

-Abolish the Electoral College

-Expand SCOTUS

-Make the Senate representative of population

-Let 16 year olds vote

-Have a policy suggestion box

-Massive wealth redistribution through tax and envt'l policy

-Reparations

-Permit killing viable babies — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 19, 2019

YIKES! Friends don’t let friends vote Democrat.

Basically, more direct democracy followed by punitive, top down government fiat by bloated ineptocrats. Seems like a winner. — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 19, 2019

Mob rule.

Yay.

These people should read Federalist No. 10 on factions: "a number of citizens … who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community" — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 19, 2019

We’d be excited if they’d just read something other than Buzzfeed or ThinkProgress.

The faction impulse is demonstrated well by Democrats' desire for abortion on demand for any reason at any time. According to them, the law should not protect those who are helpless and have no voice. — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 19, 2019

Scary stuff.

We told you!

If they were smart they’d move towards the center but they’re doing the exact opposite of that. — Alexis In NH (@AlexisinNH) March 19, 2019

If they were smart they wouldn’t be Democrats.

Sorry, not sorry.

The Democrats promise to be stern, but fair Masters… — Ed Richards (@cjrich38) March 19, 2019

Terrifying.

Frightening to those who have not been trained to think emotionally and rewarded for doing so. — mark_my_words (@mark_my_words) March 19, 2019

Don't forget open borders and banning AR15s. — Jon A (@Latebird2013) March 19, 2019

And a pony. Everybody gets a pony. You forgot that. — Harry Flashman (@LDresselhaus) March 19, 2019

Hey, at least we’ll all get a free pony while we’re living in serfdom …

