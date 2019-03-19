There’s a reason Trump is so quick to call the media fake news, and it’s not just because Jim Acosta is a total rage monkey who can’t help but throw a hissy-fit every time the president speaks. Nope, there is actually much more to it, and Brit Hume shared a fascinating (shocking) thread from ‘Undercover Huber’ showing how quickly and blatantly the Left is to push conspiracies they hope will hurt the president.

Look at this …

Remember folks, spreading conspiracy theories is bad pic.twitter.com/x082qJX6MQ — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) March 19, 2019

Make sure and adjust your tinfoil hat before reading much further.

Huh?

Always good to see King Bulwark.

Sensing a trend here, yeah?

HOLY CRAP.

But Trump!

Yeah, follow the chain here.

And man, what is it with Twitter verifying so many accounts with a fist as their avi? You know what, don’t answer that.

Is there a conspiracy theory about Trump you guys have ever been skeptical of? Also, @Twitter, are these examples of “healthy” conversation or does that only matter if it’s a conservative you want to throttle/ban for being a “conspiracy theorist”? — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) March 19, 2019

No, anything and everything that can hurt ‘the orange man’ is worth their attention. And yes, this is a healthy conversation for Twitter because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Oh and Trump’s pastry chef needs to get *fired* because they made a “Q” cake but any liberal can say Saudi Arabia hacked the richest man in the world and leaked his d**k pick texts to the National Enquirer on behalf of the POTUS with no consequences whatsoever /ENDS — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) March 19, 2019

Crazy stuff, man.

Cc: @JordanSchachtel who was skeptical of this from the beginning and proven right — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) March 19, 2019

And now we’ll sit back and wait for all of these conspiracy theorists to take it back.

We figure we’ll be here a while.

