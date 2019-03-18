Whoa. One of the dozens of Democrats running for president actually GETS why we have the Electoral College. We wouldn’t be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

Yeah, it’s Yang, who we wrote about earlier today. Sure, he’s fairly nutty being that he thinks white people will kill all the Asian people and also wants to give each American $1000 every month by imposing a VAT on Amazon BUT at least he understands the Electoral College.

Wow, Democrats sure can pick ’em.

The problem with deciding Presidential elections via popular vote is that candidates would naturally campaign in urban areas with big media markets and their policies would follow suit. Better to have proportional electoral college votes in each state so you campaign everywhere. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYangVFA) March 17, 2019

He gets it.

Too bad Jemele Hill doesn’t. You guys remember Jemele, right? The last time we wrote about her she made a total ass of herself trying to pretend she understood socialism. Well, this time she’s babbling about the Electoral College … and you guessed it, making an epic ass of herself.

Again.

Nah. People who live in cities that truly represent the diversity of America should set the course. The electoral college is outdated, and was there to preserve slavery. We need to move on. https://t.co/vRykoYcPle — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 18, 2019

Nah. Screw people who live in rural America.

WOW.

Imagine the hissy fit she would throw if someone said urban areas don’t matter … and the slavery thing?

Um no. Why don't you take a real civics class and learn about the Constitution. Stupid comments like this got your ass canned from ESPN, so you obviously haven't learned anything. — VanSnap Sports News© (@e_vansmack) March 18, 2019

Yeah, no. Larger cities and states shouldn't have absolute power over the country, how does that make sense? Would it make sense if white people (the majority) had absolute power over black people? (the minority) — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) March 18, 2019

But cities are more diverse and stuff.

Not enough facepalms in this world for Jemele’s tweet.

perhaps the same person who advised you on deleted Socialism tweet, can help explain the electoral college now. — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) March 18, 2019

Ah. Changing the rules to only give places that fit your moonbat ideology the power to choose the president. I see what you did there. — Mr. Stubborn (@obdurate_one) March 18, 2019

Jemele says something stupid and demonstrably wrong. Must be a day ending in ‘Y’ — zone of danger (@mr_bovine_jonie) March 18, 2019

Don't you ever get tired of being wrong? — (((Ken Brown))) (@K_P_Brown) March 18, 2019

We’re going to guess she does not because she is wrong A LOT.

Hard pass. — Athena (@SoCalViews) March 18, 2019

Wonder how long it will be before she backtracks on this one like she did with the socialism tweet?

Related:

‘Brian is a dbag. DON’T be Brian.’ Dana Loesch politely REKT blue-check raging about good guys with guns

Who’s the boss NOW? New NY poll shows AOC’s favorability tanking (guess that means she’s ‘sitting in the cheap seats’)

Just WOW: Sharyl Attkisson shares DISTURBING scoop about covering Clinton Whitewater and Vincent Foster’s suicide