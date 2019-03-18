If you’re trending 20 points behind Senator Chuck Schumer in favorability that’s never a good thing.

And that’s exactly what’s happening to our favorite Democratic Socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Seems New Yorkers aren’t exactly happy about the Amazon debacle, you know the one where AOC claimed she saved the state three billion in taxes?

HA HA HA HA … oh, it still makes us laugh to even write that.

Shouldn’t be surprised to see AOC 20 points behind Schumer in favorability in this NY poll but I am https://t.co/lQpsQLMEhF — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 18, 2019

From scri.siena.edu:

“Who do New Yorkers blame? Well, there’s certainly blame enough to go around. More people think that Amazon, Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, the State Senate, and local Queens activists were villains in this saga than they were heroes. However, voters say the biggest villain was Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Only 12 percent call her hero, while 38 percent label her a villain,” Greenberg said. “Amazon itself was seen as the biggest villain among Democrats, but Republicans and independents had Ocasio-Cortez as far and away the largest villain, followed by the local Queens activists.”

38% label AOC as a villain.

Wowza.

And we don’t disagree.

Also worth noting, this poll was taken of New Yorkers … you know, the people who vote for her. Any minute now she’ll post some ‘clapback’ about how this doesn’t matter beause it’s just old rich white Conservative dudes or something.

I’ve long said AOC couldn’t get elected statewide in New York. — Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) March 18, 2019

Well hold on now, just imagine… if AOC cancels all the *other* business incentive plans (including new larger ones she can propose herself) they'll save potentially *trillions* of dollars which they can then use to fund the Green New Deal. #MMT — TallDave (@TallDave7) March 18, 2019

Minds. Blown.

Which is kinda amazing given how awful Schumer has been as minority leader — BV (@vt2tamu) March 18, 2019

Amazing in a horrible way, yup.

I mean who in their right mind would want her to be their representative? — Dan (@dan_Geo_) March 18, 2019

This is New York we’re talking about but fair point.

Turns out that Twitter doesn't reflect real life. — Bob (@BikingForBeer) March 18, 2019

Whoda thunk it?

