If you’re trending 20 points behind Senator Chuck Schumer in favorability that’s never a good thing.

And that’s exactly what’s happening to our favorite Democratic Socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Seems New Yorkers aren’t exactly happy about the Amazon debacle, you know the one where AOC claimed she saved the state three billion in taxes?

HA HA HA HA … oh, it still makes us laugh to even write that.

From scri.siena.edu:

“Who do New Yorkers blame? Well, there’s certainly blame enough to go around. More people think that Amazon, Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, the State Senate, and local Queens activists were villains in this saga than they were heroes. However, voters say the biggest villain was Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Only 12 percent call her hero, while 38 percent label her a villain,” Greenberg said. “Amazon itself was seen as the biggest villain among Democrats, but Republicans and independents had Ocasio-Cortez as far and away the largest villain, followed by the local Queens activists.”

38% label AOC as a villain.

Wowza.

And we don’t disagree.

Also worth noting, this poll was taken of New Yorkers … you know, the people who vote for her. Any minute now she’ll post some ‘clapback’ about how this doesn’t matter beause it’s just old rich white Conservative dudes or something.

Minds. Blown.

Amazing in a horrible way, yup.

This is New York we’re talking about but fair point.

Whoda thunk it?

