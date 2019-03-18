Sharyl Attkisson dropped a fairly important detail about how the media covered Clinton Whitewater and Vincent Foster’s suicide.

And to think, Twitter is still free.

This whole thing started because Sharyl posted a poll asking folks if they prefer watching news that includes only information they agree with or if they prefer news with varying viewpoints.

We’re thinking she was looking to discuss bias in media which has been a fairly hot topic for years.

Do you prefer to watch news and receive info only if you already know the info and/or only if you agree with it?

Or would you like to hear various views and facts even if they may differ with your own understanding? — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) March 17, 2019

Our guess is people will claim to prefer varying viewpoints because nobody likes to admit their own bias but at the end of the day, there’s a reason Fox News is burying CNN and it’s not just because Jim Acosta is an annoying toolbag.

Even more interesting though than Sharyl’s poll is something she shared in this back and forth:

Just the facts with background for who the parties are. It's important to know say that Angrea Mitchell is married to Alan Greenspan in a story about Greenspan's Fed work at the time. Too often the media is literally in bed with the people it covers without disclosing the same. — Jack Locke (@LockeCommon) March 18, 2019

Too often there is not just a political bias but a personal one as well.

He’s right.

Sharyl shared what this editor feels is a fairly disturbing ‘scoop’ about how the media covered Clinton Whitewater and Vincent Foster’s suicide.

At one time, our CBS White House correspondent was reporting on Clinton Whitewater file being improperly taken from White House after Vincent Foster suicide– & reporter's husband was currently White House counsel who took the file– and that link wasn't disclosed in our stories. https://t.co/tCUlU8Q6jq — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) March 18, 2019

Wow.

The media didn’t disclose this HUGE conflict in the story.

That’s CRAZY.

We made that same face. Well, we would have made that same face if we were an emoji.

YIKES.

Wow!! I never knew that. — Joanne Dunne (@jedunne) March 18, 2019

Gonna guess very few people outside of the White House and the media knew this.

Until now.

SMH & not surprised. — Jack Locke (@LockeCommon) March 18, 2019

Even after all of the ridiculous media nonsense we’ve covered, this editor is still surprised.

