Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas Maduro seems to think this video of ‘badass soldiers’ will somehow intimidate United States Marines and keep them from attempting to ‘take him out.’

Bill Murray’s character in ‘Stripes’ would be SO proud.

Heh.

Watch.

Why did the chicken cross the road? TO GET FROM THE LEFT TO THE RIGHT.

Man, these guys yell … a lot. And how about those sound effects?

It’s so scary and stuff.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Honestly, it sounds like they’re all trying to give birth.

Trending

How hard do you think any Marine watching this will laugh? This editor is hardly a Marine and SHE laughed her arse off.

Man, ‘Stripes’ is such a good movie.

With one arm tied behind their back, yup.

YAAAAS.

Perfect.

Related:

Stop LYING! Rep. Ilhan Omar playing the #MuslimBan card to blame Trump because MN Dems want her out is ALL FAIL

WOW, dude, this ain’t GOOD: New CNN interview spells seriously BAD NEWS for Beto O’Rourke (watch)

WHOA, she mad! AOC learns she is actually really unpopular and it’s clear by these 2 tweets she just CAN’T DEAL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Nicolas MaduroVenezuela