Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas Maduro seems to think this video of ‘badass soldiers’ will somehow intimidate United States Marines and keep them from attempting to ‘take him out.’

Bill Murray’s character in ‘Stripes’ would be SO proud.

Heh.

Watch.

Venezuelan dictator @NicolasMaduro released a video to scare off US Marines in case the US attempts to take him out. You need to watch it. https://t.co/7WnxMMsmDg pic.twitter.com/sShVlfmYA8 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 18, 2019

Why did the chicken cross the road? TO GET FROM THE LEFT TO THE RIGHT.

Man, these guys yell … a lot. And how about those sound effects?

It’s so scary and stuff.

They look like they were trained by Bill Murray and Harold Ramis. https://t.co/hVKSE817Hr — Count Vigo, Scourge of Carpathia (@DunsScottus) March 18, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Honestly, it sounds like they’re all trying to give birth.

How much do we have to pay to see the blooper reel from this? — MTB (@brandgnuday) March 18, 2019

Part Keystone Cops, part Three Stooges. All hilarious — #SicEmBears DaddiO (@GoDaddiO) March 18, 2019

Would love to watch this sped up and accompanied by Yakety Sax!!! — Will Snyder (@jwsnyderjr) March 18, 2019

Holy Crap. I thought it was fake hahahahahaha. pic.twitter.com/A5GwPY5j0S — Hector E. Castellano (@Hector_CaSVZLA) March 18, 2019

How hard do you think any Marine watching this will laugh? This editor is hardly a Marine and SHE laughed her arse off.

This is actually a clip from an old 80s spoof movie, like "Airplane", or "Stripes" or something… Right? — JamieStarr (@Chairman7w) March 18, 2019

That’s some funny shit, I think our boy scouts can take em….😂 pic.twitter.com/cFSkrfblFP — Joe Silva (@gumpmode) March 18, 2019

Was this the missing scenes from Stripes pic.twitter.com/MvBa1jZ59W — RedBlooded (@bradbarker5) March 18, 2019

Man, ‘Stripes’ is such a good movie.

Is this from the Onion? — NickD (@nickdig99) March 18, 2019

Pretty sure your average Marine could take them all with a sharp stick. — gingermaneditorial (@gingermaneditor) March 18, 2019

With one arm tied behind their back, yup.

YAAAAS.

Perfect.

Related:

Stop LYING! Rep. Ilhan Omar playing the #MuslimBan card to blame Trump because MN Dems want her out is ALL FAIL

WOW, dude, this ain’t GOOD: New CNN interview spells seriously BAD NEWS for Beto O’Rourke (watch)

WHOA, she mad! AOC learns she is actually really unpopular and it’s clear by these 2 tweets she just CAN’T DEAL