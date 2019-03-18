Rep. Ilhan Omar is blaming Trump because Minnesota Democrats are contemplating primarying her in order to remove her from Congress.

I am sorry Mr. @realDonaldTrump 🎶 I am for real, you can’t #MuslimBan us from Congress! pic.twitter.com/EX1KNeUPiA — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 17, 2019

But Trump isn’t a Democrat, Ilhan.

OHHHHHH, we get it, he retweeted it. EL-OH-EL.

Cmon, it’s her own party that wants her gone.

From The Hill:

It’s typically difficult to replace an incumbent politician, even one as arguably polarizing as Omar, who in her first two months as a congresswoman has sparked contentious debates both as a country and within the party. “There’s definitely some buzz going around about it, but it’s more a buzz of is anyone talking about finding someone to run against her than it is anyone saying they’re going to run against her or contemplate it,” Democratic state Sen. Ron Latz, whose district overlaps Omar’s federal constituency, told The Hill. “There’s definitely talk about people wanting someone to run against her.”

Notice she doesn’t call the actual people working to remove her from Congress out. No no, she had to make it about Trump because then she could make it about something other than her own crap behavior and push the ridiculous #MuslimBan narrative.

Because he retweeted it.

*sigh*

A. It’s not Trump, it’s Democrats from your home state that want to remove you B. They want to constitutionally challenge you in a primary, not ban you Stop lying https://t.co/mBfLvOY2XR — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 18, 2019

If she admits they want to challenge her she has to accept WHY they want to challenge her.

Wow, I always thought Trump was a Republican but I guess it's one of the many lies I've been living — Yitkyim (@Yitkyim) March 18, 2019

He retweeted though so he’s the problem, not the members of her own party who have taken issue with her.

Regardless of how obvious things appear, @realDonaldTrump always gets blamed. — Becky (@bchras) March 18, 2019

Duh. Orange man bad and stuff.

Related:

WOW, dude, this ain’t GOOD: New CNN interview spells seriously BAD NEWS for Beto O’Rourke (watch)

ACES! Kathy Griffin really screwed the pooch with her defense of Chelsea Clinton that even PISSED her own followers off

WHOA, she mad! AOC learns she is actually really unpopular and it’s clear by these 2 tweets she just CAN’T DEAL