Sounds like trouble for Robert Francis O’Rourke … and just a few days after he officially announced he wants to run for president.

Shucky darn.

Watch.

New York Times reporter Julie Hirschfeld Davis noted on CNN that many Democrats are already “fed up” with Democrat Beto O’Rourke only a few days into his campaign. pic.twitter.com/6caH8oShpQ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 17, 2019

Ruh-roh, Beto.

Dems are already sick of him.

We get it. If that idjit doesn’t stop standing on counters where people eat and or drink we’re going to start throwing rocks at him.

Calm down, not really.

Ok, maybe.

And C’MON, even Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand isn’t irritating Democrats yet, and she’s announced she’s running for president a couple of times now. Maybe she thought no one took her seriously the first time so she’s officially really and truly entering the race this time.

That's Robert Francis O'Rourke — Fred Michael (@FMMotorsports) March 17, 2019

At least use his real name, right?

She did.

Democrats seem unsure of what to do with Beto and their 20+ other candidates.

Feeling pissy that Twitter Dems are already closed minded about a Beto run. These are the kind of people who end up not voting. I am sick again wondering if we will have Trump for another term. — Ms. Bennett . 🌊🌊 (@Kimsthunder) March 14, 2019

Poor Beto.

I’m sick to death of Beto trying to create suspense as Dems for POTUS are way beyond fitting in a phone booth. His 60’s style Still Trying to Find Myself Vibe is 50 years out of date. Too few people care abt your angst, Beto. Ask to be someone’s VP. — Patrice Friend Ostradick (@POstradick) March 12, 2019

I would vote for you and Beto VP Pres right now. Dont let anybody ever tell you Dems or Fraud nonnews we all wouldn't vote 4 u 2, we are sick of all those old men and their only for wealthy shit. — Destin (@Destinyuhva) January 13, 2019

Dear @BetoORourke– Just run for Senate. Please. We need more Dems in the Senate too. <3,

People that are sick of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi 🤘 (@jamrockstar) March 12, 2019

Told ya’, they’re all over the board.

He is a loon that should be president of cartoon world — john dzergoski (@JDzergoski) March 17, 2019

King of the Furries! Heh.

2020 is gonna be a BLAST.

