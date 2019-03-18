Ron Perlman was trying SO HARD to make a deep, meaningful yet hateful comment about the Right … and as usual, it was just a hot mess.

Ironic, is it not, how the American effort to wipe out the scourge of Nazism 85 years ago is the absolute essence of our ideology at its best. Yet now 40% identify with the other side and call it Patriotism.

Welcome to black is white and wrong is right… — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) March 17, 2019

Someone, please get Ron a mirror.

Hey, we said please.

I know! It’s crazy how the Democrats excuse anti-semitism & embrace socialism! They MUST be rejected. https://t.co/cMgvKeR9ji — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 18, 2019

Seriously. Maybe ol’ Ron missed it but it’s the Left that has been excusing anti-Semitism lately, not the Right. But HEY, whatever helps him sleep at night or wash his hands after he uses the restroom.

Oh, and about his math skills here.

Ron also can’t do math. 85 years ago was 1934 and WW2 wasn’t even on the horizon. — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) March 18, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

The only essence I sense is the stank of your bullsh-t, Ron. https://t.co/ktUetMhSDn — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) March 18, 2019

I don’t know what’s scarier , your false rhetoric or the fact over 26k agreed with you. That’s 26k who have no idea how this country works . You continue to denigrate honest working Americans while you sit in your Ivory Gated Community #GetBent https://t.co/T04FuaAA3z — Diane B (@dmb1031) March 18, 2019

We’re pretty sure Ron’s tweet is the scarier of the two although to be honest, the number of people agreeing with him is absolutely embarrassing. Do Americans REALLY think 40% of their fellow countrymen are Nazis? It’s Twitter and sure, people say a LOT of stupid stuff (see Ron Perlman) but this is just so ugly.

Look at this garbage:

Messed up. Those who fail to learn from history are forever doomed to repeat its — Gaming Laptop or Bust (@CubanVega) March 17, 2019

Sadly, the generation that fought has largely gone. If a bunch of nimrods had paraded through a US city waving swastikas and sieg heiling in the fifties, the vets home from the war would have had a thing or two to say. — Steve Jones (@JonesyCoast) March 17, 2019

For real?

It seems weird and very frightening. — wolf (@rtwolff) March 17, 2019

Yes, Ron’s tweet is weird and very frightening.

OH, they mean the innocent people he just called Nazis.

K.

It's bigger than that @perlmutations . Look for the power behind the power brother. When you discover that, this'll all make sense. It's not right of course, but at least it'll make sense. — Chris Folsom (@stlbatman84) March 17, 2019

Not. Enough. Coffee. In. The. World.

